Two Elizabeth City State University history professors are leading an effort to place a historical marker to recognize the student sit-ins in 1960 that led to Elizabeth City becoming one of the state’s first cities with desegregated lunch counters.
Dr. Latif Tarik and Dr. Glen Bowman are writing a grant proposal to have the historical marker placed curbside at the former W.T. Grant department store at 303 East Main Street in downtown Elizabeth City.
The sit-ins protesting W.T. Grant’s whites-only policy regarding lunch counters began on Feb. 11, 1960.
Bowman wrote an email to City Council that was read during Monday’s meeting informing the city of plans for the historical marker.
Bowman said “non-violent activism of Elizabeth City State Teachers College students and other young people” along with the principled actions of citizens led the store to desegregate its lunch counter.
“That location was peacefully desegregated on July 11, 1960,” Bowman wrote. “As a result, Elizabeth City became one of the first cities in North Carolina with desegregated lunch counters.”
If the proposal is successful, the historical marker would be an official part of the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail.
The marker would be funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, in association with the N.C. African American Heritage Commission, the State Office of Archives and History and Visit NC.
The historical marker will be 18 inches by 32 inches and be made of cast aluminum with a seven-foot aluminum pole. Each marker’s title line will allow 15 characters. The five body lines can have 27 characters each, including spaces and punctuation. The marker will feature the N.C. Civil Rights Trail logo and color scheme.
The professors have been working on the project with city planning officials and City Manager Montre Freeman.
“We look forward to working with City Council in establishing a marker that will help preserve the unique history of Elizabeth City, and will be a point of pride not only for current citizens but for their posterity,” Bowman wrote.