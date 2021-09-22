Elizabeth City State University faculty and students and other community members observed the #WeWantMoreHistory National Day of Action Saturday with a gathering at the site of an 1863 encampment of African-American Union Troops on the Pasquotank River.
The gathering took place at the edge of Mid-Atlantic Christian University property near the intersection of Poindexter and Cypress streets.
Arthur Little, a linebacker for the ECSU Vikings football team, thought the event important enough that he showed up despite having only a narrow window of time before the Vikings had to depart for Norfolk, Virginia, to take on Norfolk State.
“I just think African-American history is really important,” Little said. He pointed that out he is from Havelock in Craven County and is interested in learning more about the history of the Elizabeth City area.
Little and others held signs detailing the involvement of African-Americans in the Union Army and Navy.
ECSU history professors Melissa Stuckey and Charles Reed were on hand to discuss the area’s Civil War history with students.
“There is a rich, rich, rich history of African-American participation in the Civil War and much of that is on the ground where we’re standing today,” Stuckey told the group.
Stuckey also shared information about African-Americans from the Elizabeth City area who served in the Union Army. She noted the river encampment attracted a number of escaped slaves and became for many a way to reach freedom.
Some of the escaping slaves were transported by Black troops to Union territory in Norfolk, Virginia, and many were taken to Roanoke Island where they helped to found the Freedmen’s Colony there, she said.
Stuckey said Elizabeth City was always contested territory, neither fully Union nor fully Confederate. People from the area fought on both sides, she said.
Thousands of African-Americans from North Carolina and hundreds from Elizabeth City served in the Union Navy, which unlike the Union Army was not segregated, she said.
In December 1863 more than 2,500 African-Americans were rescued from slavery by Colored Union Troops, according to Stuckey’s presentation.
Stuckey said that for many years after the Civil War ended the Black Union veterans in the Elizabeth City area celebrated Emancipation Day every year with a parade.
“We had (the parades) in Elizabeth City for many, many years,” Stuckey said.