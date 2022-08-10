A rise in both donors and donations allowed Elizabeth City State University to recently record its highest fundraising haul in more than a decade.
ECSU raised $3,261,722 in private gifts in the fiscal year that ended June 30, a $1.4 million increase from last year's giving, the campus said in a press release.
Roughly a third of this year's donations came from foundations. However, ECSU said it also saw increased giving from corporate, alumni and organizational donors. For example, alumni donors gave $400,000, a 24 percent increase.
Overall, the number of ECSU donors rose by 9 percent in 2021-22, giving the campus its highest fundraising total since 2021. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott's $15 million gift to ECSU in December 2020 — the largest in school history — is not included in the figures.
ECSU cited several factors for this year's increase, including what it described as "banner collaboration and support" for the university from corporations, foundations, community organizations and individuals. Noting the large increase in alumni giving, the university also said the ECSU Foundation Inc.'s Founders Day Scholarship Gala and donations during Homecoming and the annual Day of Giving event "strengthened the overall fundraising growth."
ECSU Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement Anita B. Wilson said the fact ECSU's "brand is and remains strong" also was a factor in the "surge in giving" from both new and past donors.
"We are grateful to each donor and partner whose investment in ECSU provides critical financial assistance to our students through scholarships and other support, as well as resources to help our faculty, and assists us in funding other university programs and priorities,” she said.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said she was thankful to Wilson's division for "leading the effort to engage, steward, nurture, and grow giving at ECSU.”