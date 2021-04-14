Elizabeth City State University's vaccine clinics are back on.
After canceling its clinics scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in response to concerns about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, ECSU announced Wednesday it plans to host clinics offering the Moderna vaccine on Friday and Saturday.
ECSU, which had planned to administer the J&J vaccine, said it's received 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine that it will be administering instead to community residents on a first come, first serve basis at the K.E. White Center. Clinic hours on both days will be from noon to 7 p.m. The university also said hours will be added on Sunday if necessary.
Meanwhile, The Associated Press reported Wednesday that use of the J&J vaccine will remain in limbo for a little while longer. Government health advisers said they need more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the risk really is.
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended on Tuesday health agencies "pause" administering the J&J vaccine following reports of blot clotting by six persons getting the vaccine.
The reports are exceedingly rare — six cases out of more than 7 million U.S. inoculations with the one-dose vaccine, The AP reported. But the government recommended the pause not long after European regulators declared that such clots are a rare but possible risk with the AstraZeneca vaccine, a shot made in a similar way but not yet approved for use in the U.S.
At an emergency meeting, advisers to the CDC wrestled with the fact that the U.S. has enough alternative shots to vaccinate its population but other countries anxiously awaiting the one-and-done vaccine may not.