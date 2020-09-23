Elizabeth City State University reported progress this week restoring its computer systems that were disrupted last week, stalling both online and in-person classes.
In her report to the ECSU Board of Trustees Tuesday morning, Chancellor Karrie Dixon praised the response by university staff to the computer network emergency.
“I also commend our Division of Information Technology for their tireless efforts in restoring Blackboard and other IT services disrupted by the recent cyber incident,” Dixon said.
Blackboard is the class management platform used by ECSU faculty in teaching both online and a mix of online and in-person classes.
ECSU officials said last week the university became aware Sept. 13 of a service disruption affecting some systems in its computer network. They later said the campus had notified law enforcement of what they were calling a “potential cyber incident.”
Asked Tuesday for details about the cyber incident that caused the incident, university spokesman indicated those matters are still being investigated.
“Our investigation is still ongoing,” ECSU spokesman Robert Kelly-Goss said Tuesday afternoon. “We are in the final phases of restoring our systems. As soon as the systems are restored, we will notify the campus community.”
Because of COVID-19 precautions, 41 percent of ECSU classes this semester are fully online and an additional 33 percent are being conducted through a mixture of in-person and online instruction.
Dixon in her report drew parallels between the university’s response to the computer crisis and its response to the COVID crisis.
“COVID-19 and the recent cyber incident have presented opportunities for us to demonstrate the tenacity and resilience of Vikings,” Dixon said. “I appreciate the efforts of the entire team in preparing the campus for our students’ return to campus in August.”
Dixon said she appreciates the great care being taken to keep the campus community safe.
As of Monday, the university was reporting 25 confirmed COVID cases among students and two among employees. Of those cases, 14 student and one staff case were still active. Eleven of the students infected with COVID-19 have recovered as has one of the staff members.