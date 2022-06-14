Elizabeth City State University and Lenoir-Rhyne University launched a new partnership June 1 that officials at both schools hope will expand the number of teachers in North Carolina.
Under the partnership, ECSU students and alumni will have priority admission to Lenoir-Rhyne’s master’s of arts in teaching degree program. Students can complete the program online, at their own pace, with a 10-20% tuition discount depending on the number of people enrolled in the program. In addition, Lenoir-Rhyne will waive the MAT application fee.
Dr. Amy Wood, assistant provost and dean of the graduate school at Lenoir-Rhyne, said the collaboration creates a “seamless pathway” for students to earn a master’s degree in teaching while they’re also working in the classroom. Students enrolled in the program can complete the 34 credits required for a teaching license in math, science, English, social studies, physical education or music within a year.
“We’re excited to offer an interactive, online classroom environment that offers a convenient class schedule,” said Dr. Sharon Raynor, ECSU dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences. “That makes this program ideal for working adults who may need to stay in this region.”
ECSU Provost Farrah Ward said the partnership will “help create the next generation of leaders in education” while also helping ECSU students and alumni pursue a career in teaching.
“African American teachers are underrepresented in schools across our nation, and it’s important that we have a diversified educator workforce that is representative of our student populations,” she said.
Wood echoed Ward’s sentiments about the partnership’s goals.
“The agreement ensures that we recruit and prepare the next generation of teachers through a high-quality pathway that diversifies and strengthens the education workforce,” she said.