Elizabeth City State University raised more than $120,000 at Saturday’s Founders Day Scholarship Gala, which was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had many things to celebrate at this year’s Founders Day Scholarship Gala,” said ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “We celebrated 130 years of academic excellence at ECSU, 50 years as a constituent institution of the University of North Carolina System, and 50 years of the ECSU Foundation serving this great institution.”
Vice Chancellor of University Advancement Anita Walton noted the event raised more than $120,000, surpassing organizers’ goal of $100,000.
“This is not the final number,” Walton added. “Gifts were made on Saturday evening. We are still counting.”
Although the event raised slightly less than last year’s gala, Walton noted this year’s gala had to be held virtually and that the ECSU Foundation board did not make a final decision about even hosting it until December.
Over 300 virtual passes were secured and about 200 participants logged on at some time during the event.
Dr. Peter Eley, chairman of the ECSU Foundation Board, celebrated the gala’s success.
“Thanks to everyone who worked to make this year’s gala a huge success,” he said. “I am extremely proud of the outcome given our need to quickly pivot to a virtual format.”
Walton noted the virtual gala was a different kind of experience.
“Our top priority was to showcase our honorees and students while maintaining the attention of those who chose to participate,” she said. “We had to find a balance between speaking and entertaining while keeping clear focus that our priority was supporting students. Also, because we were in a pandemic we were limited in our ability to gather to record group performances.”
Walton said the virtual event went better than expected. She noted that fundraising experts typically say virtual events aren’t ideal for getting a “maximum return on investment.” But “we are very pleased with the return on investment for the annual gala,” she said.
“It was a new experience for everyone,” Walton continued. “It was enlightening with many valuable lessons that we will use going forward.”
She also noted that alumni and donor support made it possible for students to make up about 10 percent of those who participated in the gala.
Walton said the gala’s recognition of Chancellor Legacy Award honorees also “always elevates giving.”
This year’s Chancellor’s Legacy Award recipients were Mary L. Cates of the Class of 1961, a retired educator who operates an in-home day care center for children; Dr. Laura Walton Buffaloe of the Class of 1965, a veteran community college educator who served on the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors from 2006-13; Col. Richard Harrison of the Class of 1994, who served numerous commands including the Joint Staff at the Pentagon; and Larry Johnson of the Class of 1973, who played on the 1971-72 Vikings football team that won the CIAA championship and later coached at Penn State University and Ohio State University..
ECSU’s 1971-72 CIAA championship team also was presented with Chancellor’s Legacy Awards during the gala.
Walton said this year’s virtual gala “will serve as a catalyst for many new ventures in how we deliver programs and engage constituents in the future.”
Dixon thanked the ECSU Foundation for its leadership in the successful fundraising event.
“I want to thank Dr. Peter Eley, chair, and the ECSU Foundation Board for their service and support in helping us surpass our goal raising funds for student scholarships,” Dixon said. “The future is bright for ECSU, and the rising tide is lifting the Viking Ship.”