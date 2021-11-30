For a fraction of what some Americans spend on coffee or their cellphone bill a month, Elizabeth City State University says it can help more ECSU students pay for basic living expenses like housing, travel and emergency relocation.
ECSU said it hoped to boost its Student Assistance Fund that pays for those types of expenses by recruiting 100 new monthly donors to the university today on Giving Tuesday.
Held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving since 2012, Giving Tuesday has become a day of heightened generosity for people to give to charities and other nonprofits.
“Giving Tuesday inspires people all over the world to celebrate generosity, and our hope is to add 100 new monthly donors to help our students focus on their academic success instead of worrying about money,” Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said in a press release. “Americans spend an average of $100-plus on coffee or their cellphone bill each month, and we know how important donor funding is to the university and the young adults working to better their lives. Even $10 a month will help us greatly.”
ECSU noted that a tax-deductible gift of $10 a month to ECSU would raise $120 a year — and $12,000 a year if 100 new donors give the same amount. A $100-a-month contribution, meanwhile, would raise $1,200 a year — and $120,000 a year if the 100 new donors gave that amount.
By comparison, the average cellphone customer pays $127.37 — about $1,528 annually — for the service plan, ECSU said, citing a CNBC report. And the average millennial ages 25-34, according to an Acorn survey, spends about $167.34 a month on their favorite coffee beverages, which is about $2,008 annually.
According to ECSU, students like Alexus "Dani" Elliott, a senior, have benefited from the Student Assistance Fund.
“When I first received the news that my house burned down, I was emotionally overwhelmed," Elliott said. "I am a first-generation college student from a single parent home. I wasn't sure how my family and I would ever recover from such a loss. The Student Assistance Fund was such a tremendous blessing" to us.
Ernestine White, who graduated from ECSU in 1971, says without the university, she wouldn't have gotten a teaching job that supported her family.
“There is always somebody in need like we were, and if you can help somebody, just give a little bit each month," she said. "You don’t need to give a lot; give a little bit all the time — that’s what I try to do. In the end, it adds up.”
ECSU said to contribute to the university on Giving Tuesday, donors should visit www.ecsu.edu/givingtuesday, click on "Give Now" and enter a monthly donation amount. The donation will go directly to the Student Assistance Fund. Those wishing to direct their donation to another part of the university can do so.
For tax purposes, ECSU will send each donor an annual statement reflecting their prior year's contributions, which is usually mailed by the end of January.
Those with questions can contact the ECSU foundation at (252) 335-3225 or ecsufoundation@ecsu.edu.