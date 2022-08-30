Elizabeth City State University’s student enrollment is at an eight-year high after seeing a near 5% increase over last year, the university announced Tuesday.
For the start of the fall 2022 semester, student enrollment was at 2,149 — a 4.6% increase over least year’s enrollment. According to ECSU, that represents the highest student enrollment at ECSU in eight years.
ECSU attributed the enrollment jump to a spike in both new and returning students, transfer students, continuing education students, adult learners and graduate students.
Chancellor Karrie Dixon credited NC Promise, ECSU’s tuition-reduction program for the increases.
“ECSU’s steady expansion in key demographic populations proves that the power of NC Promise tuition program is helping us reach more scholars who desire to earn a highly competitive degree at an affordable cost,” she said in a press release.
The NC Promise program caps in-state tuition at $500 per semester and out-of-state tuition at $2,500 per semester.
Dixon said ECSU is also attracting more “highly gifted scholars” with strong academic records who are “laser focused on their collegiate success.”
“We are also attracting students looking to continue and complete their education, which leads to economic mobility for our graduates locally, regionally and in North Carolina,” she said.
To start the fall semester, there were 573 new first-time freshmen and transfer students enrolled at ECSU. That’s the fifth consecutive year ECSU has seen an upward shift in recruiting and enrolling first-time freshmen.
Of this fall’s first-year students, 65% are North Carolina residents, with the highest percentage coming from Forsyth, Halifax, Mecklenburg, Pasquotank and Pitt counties, the university said.
The first-year out-of-state students are represented by the District of Columbia, Florida, Maryland, Texas and Virginia.
The number of graduate students attending ECSU also rose to 116 — 20% over last year — the largest the school has seen in the last 10 years.