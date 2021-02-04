Get me my agent.
More graduates of Elizabeth City State University’s sport management program who go on to become sports agents could be hearing that following the program’s recent accreditation.
Joy Smith, who has been been dean of the Department of Business, Accounting and Sport Management since January 2017, said the department has been accredited by AACSB, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, since 2011.
ECSU learned this week that sport management is now included in the accreditation as part of the Department of Business, Accounting and Sport Management within the School of Education and Business.
Smith was chair of the department from fall 2014 until she became a dean as part of a restructuring effort.
“We’re very proud of this,” Smith said. “This is a testament to the quality of students and the quality of the faculty. We don’t get there without everybody pulling together and working hard.”
It’s an especially remarkable accomplishment for a small school, she said. Representatives of the accrediting agency remarked during their visit on the quality of instruction at ECSU and the great value of a high-quality program with in-state tuition of only $500 a semester.
ECSU currently has 57 sport management majors.
Sport management majors pursue careers such as sports agents, athletic directors at universities, and gym managers.
“There are lots of different options,” Smith said.
Smith said business administration is the most popular major on campus, with 213 students currently majoring in the subject. There are currently 41 accounting majors at ECSU.
The accreditation of the sport management program is a sign of quality and rigor, according to Smith. About 5 percent of business schools in the world are accredited by AACSB, she added.
AACSB is the gold standard of business school accreditation, Smith said, noting ECSU shares the accreditation with prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Yale and Howard.
“Basically we’re playing with the big guns,” she said.
“The fundamental purpose of AACSB accreditation is to encourage business schools to hold themselves accountable for improving business practice through a commitment to strategic management, learner success, and impactful thought leadership,” the organization states on its website.