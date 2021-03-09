Spring enrollment at Elizabeth City State University is up by 200 students over last spring — and the university projects enrollment will grow this fall as well.
This semester’s enrollment is 1,883, up from 1,673 in spring 2020.
ECSU has seen a 13% increase in spring enrollment over last spring and a 41% increase in new student enrollment.
Provost Farrah Ward told the Board of Trustees Committee on Academic Excellence and Strategic Growth Monday that the enrollment outlook for the fall semester is good.
As of March 6, ECSU had received 3,340 completed applications for the fall. By comparison, ECSU received 1,589 applications for the fall 2018 semester — less than half of this year’s figure — as of March 6, 2018.
Moreover, the number of applications approved for admission at this point in 2018 was 887. This year that number is 2,265.
And the number of students who had confirmed their admission at this point in 2018 was only 175, compared with 272 this year.
“What we are particularly happy about is the confirmations, because that indicates students who really do have an interest in coming to ECSU,” Ward said.
Board of Trustees Chairwoman Jan King Robinson asked about current capacity for students.
Ward said 2,100 students is the enrollment goal for next year and ECSU has the capacity for those students.
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Gary Brown said ECSU has 953 assignable beds now. The university will add 103 more, to bring the total to 1,056, by bringing Bias Hall online.
ECSU will need additional housing in the near future, Brown said. He noted that ECSU traditionally houses 50-52% of its overall student population on campus.
Ward also updated trustees on ECSU’s progress toward reaffirmation of its accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The onsite virtual visit, which is the final component of SACS COC reaffirmation, will be next week, she said.
The university is still looking at establishing additional certificate programs, Ward said. Currently ECSU is looking at certificate programs in graphic design and project management.
The only certificate program ECSU offers now is in emergency management.
A certificate program provides students a credential with significantly fewer requirements than a degree program.
Ward also noted that new articulation agreements are in place with College of The Albemarle in business administration and social work.