Elizabeth City State University continues to project an increase in enrollment for the fall despite a slight dip in one key indicator and the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Enrollment is up this semester, with 1,670 students enrolled compared with 1,508 in spring 2019, ECSU Provost Farrah J. Ward recently told the Enrollment and Academic Services Committee of the ECSU Board of Trustees.
This time of year university officials always look closely at the number of students who have confirmed their admission for the fall semester. The number of confirmed students is considered a useful bellwether of enrollment growth or decline.
The number of students who had confirmed their admission as of March 10 this year was 206, a dip of 7.2 percent from last year.
The number of confirmed students at the same point in 2017 was 121, and the figure rose 50.4 percent to 182 in 2018 and 21.9 percent to 222 in 2019.
Actual enrollment also grew from fall 2017 to fall 2018, but not as dramatically as the growth in confirmed admissions might have suggested. Enrollment at ECSU grew 15.9 percent from 1,411 in fall 2017 to 1,636 in fall 2018.
Fall 2019 enrollment was 1,772, an increase of 8.3 percent over Fall 2018.
Ward said the university is working to get the number of confirmations up and is still confident it will have a strong incoming class in the fall.
“ECSU is not concerned at this time because all higher education institutions are experiencing drops in their confirmation number despite applications and admits rising,” university officials said in response to questions from The Daily Advance.
ECSU cited a number of factors, including that students have more choices about where to enroll; there are “less admissible” students; and there are fewer high school graduates because of overall lower birth rates.
“Our confirmation percentages continue to climb as these data points change quickly,” the university said.
ECSU’s projected enrollment for fall 2020 is 1,875.
Ward told trustees the increasing number of transfer students is one positive trend.
“Our transfer students are continuing to grow,” she said, adding they’ll likely be an important area of growth into the future.
There were 49 new transfer students in spring 2019 and that number catapulted to 67 this semester, a 36.7-percent increase.
The university said it’s working to ensure the COVID 19 outbreak doesn’t slow enrollment growth.
“ECSU remains open and admissions operations continue remotely,” the university said. “We are still receiving applications and processing (them) accordingly. We are working hard to connect with our K-12 peers to collect transcripts and test scores to complete applications.”