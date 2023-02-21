Despite the Black Panther Party’s social welfare programs that improved the lives of Blacks in America, the party was regarded as a “revolutionary” threat to national security, according to an Elizabeth City State University student.
“The Black Panther Party would develop into an activist group that the country saw as menacing, aggressive and threatening,” said Rachel Roundtree, who is a senior history major at ECSU.
Roundtree was discussing her capstone class project titled “Service to the People: The Black Panther Party and Survival Programs, 1967-1982” during a presentation at the Pasquotank Library, Monday, Feb. 13. The discussion was one of several Black History Month programs sponsored by ECSU this month.
The Black Panther Party was founded in Oakland, California, in 1966 by friends Bobby Seale and Huey Newton. Originally called the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense, the party promoted a spirit of Black nationalism up until it was disbanded in 1982, Roundtree said.
Seale and Newton, who had met a few years earlier while attending college, formed the Black Panther Party in response to police brutality against Blacks, Roundtree said. The party also became a force for social and economic good by providing Blacks the resources to care for their families.
“Community members began to turn to the Black Panther Party for economic and social problems,” Roundtree said.
One of the party’s chief community services was its free breakfast program for school children, which grew in popularity.
“By November 1969, free breakfast programs were founded in over 25 cities across the United States, and grew to about 56 by 1971,” Roundtree said.
The party, which expanded its chapters to the East Coast, also created healthcare clinics that provided free healthcare and research, testing and support for Blacks with sickle-cell disease, Roundtree said.
In 1967, the party released a 10-point program, which set forth the party’s demands for equality and justice for Blacks.
The party also encouraged increased voter participation by Blacks, which is an influence that spread to predominantly Black college campuses.
“You see that today on HBCU campuses, this civic engagement,” Roundtree said, referring to historic Black colleges and universities like ECSU. “We will be social, but we will also go out and vote. We will tell students it’s important they go out and vote (and) have your voice heard.”
According to Roundtree, the only North Carolina-based chapter of the Black Panther Party was in Winston-Salem. The chapter was formed later in the 1970s and disbanded with the entire party organization in 1982.