After the Rescue

Officers with the Elizabeth City State University Police Department stand near a student’s car after they and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services personnel freed the student after the vehicle fell on him Tuesday afternoon. The student, who was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, was in good condition, an EMS official said.

 Reggie Ponder/

The Daily Advance

An Elizabeth City State University student suffered leg pain but no life-threatening injuries when he became pinned under his car while working on it late Tuesday afternoon.

Elizabeth City State University police, Elizabeth City police, the Elizabeth City Fire Department and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Service personnel responded to the incident, which occurred on campus on Fine Arts Way around 5 p.m.