Officers with the Elizabeth City State University Police Department stand near a student’s car after they and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services personnel freed the student after the vehicle fell on him Tuesday afternoon. The student, who was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, was in good condition, an EMS official said.
An Elizabeth City State University student suffered leg pain but no life-threatening injuries when he became pinned under his car while working on it late Tuesday afternoon.
Elizabeth City State University police, Elizabeth City police, the Elizabeth City Fire Department and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Service personnel responded to the incident, which occurred on campus on Fine Arts Way around 5 p.m.
ECSU police said the student, 19, had the car on a jack and was working on it— possibly changing a tire — when the car fell and pinned him under it. Using the Jaws of Life tool from the fire truck, ECSU police and EMS personnel were able to free the student from beneath the car.
EMS personnel reported to police at the scene that the student did not have life-threatening injuries and did not appear to have broken any bones.
An EMS official said the person transported had a right leg injury and was reporting minor pain but was in good condition.