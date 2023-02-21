Roundtree speaks

Elizabeth City State University senior Rachel Roundtree speaks during a press conference held by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and students from historically Black colleges and universities across the state during HBCU Advocacy Day last week in Raleigh.

 Photo courtesy Common Cause

Elizabeth City State University senior Rachel Roundtree was one of several students from the state’s historically Black colleges and universities who lobbied state lawmakers during HBCU Advocacy Day last week in Raleigh.

Advocacy Day came a week after a group of bipartisan lawmakers announced the formation of the HBCU Caucus that will advocate for the state’s 10 HBCUs in the General Assembly.