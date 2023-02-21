Elizabeth City State University senior Rachel Roundtree speaks during a press conference held by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and students from historically Black colleges and universities across the state during HBCU Advocacy Day last week in Raleigh.
Elizabeth City State University senior Rachel Roundtree was one of several students from the state’s historically Black colleges and universities who lobbied state lawmakers during HBCU Advocacy Day last week in Raleigh.
Advocacy Day came a week after a group of bipartisan lawmakers announced the formation of the HBCU Caucus that will advocate for the state’s 10 HBCUs in the General Assembly.
Roundtree, one of eight HBCU students who spoke at a press conference last week, said HBCUs are critical for her peers because they offer “first-generational” college students affordable tuition. She said that the General Assembly needs to show a true and deep commitment to HBCUs.
“They allow us to network with people who have similar journeys and career pathways,” Roundtree said. “HBCUs contribute greatly to North Carolina, creating jobs, building communities and increasing diversity. We today ask, and demand, that HBCU communities be protected at all costs.’’
Roundtree said the HBCU student advocacy group also needs to pay attention to “bad laws.” She specifically mentioned House Bill 40, anti-rioting legislation that passed the House recently with a veto-proof majority as several Democrats supported the bill.
If HB40 becomes law, the legislation would increase punishment for rioters who cause property damage, serious bodily injury or death to others, including physical violence to first responders.
“Many of our freedoms and values are on the line,” Roundtree said. “Democracy is being torn apart, especially when hurtful bills like HB 40, a bill to punish those who need to speak up the most, are introduced. We all need to do a better job fighting for a better North Carolina. One that wants to make every student want to stay here.’’
Roundtree said she chose to attend an HBCU because of the schools’ rich legacy and values.
“I wanted a cultural experience that would allow me to know and understand my people better,” Roundtree said. “A place where my beliefs, customs and values mattered.”
HBCU Caucus co-chair state Rep. Zack Hawkins, D-Durham, said at the same press conference that expanding the N.C. Promise will help HBCUs in the state. Hawkins is an ECSU graduate.
NC Promise reduces in-state student tuition costs to $500 per semester at ECSU, Fayetteville State University, University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and Western Carolina University.
“How many more campuses can we add to the N.C. Promise?” Hawkins asked.
Hawkins also said that some HBCUs in the state have deferred maintenance costs of close to $100 million.
“They have incredible deferred maintenance bills,” Hawkins said. “The state has to address that at some point.’’