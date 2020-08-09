Elizabeth City State University presented students moving into campus housing this week with a “Viking Compass” kit that includes items to ensure their safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chancellor Karrie Dixon noted the kit includes three ECSU-branded cloth masks, hand-sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, and a thermometer.
Faculty and staff also are being issued Viking-branded masks, Dixon said.
Students moving in Friday seemed to take the COVID-19 restrictions in stride.
Kennedi Williams of Dumfries, Virginia, said that she still has a lot to find out about how COVID-19 will affect her classes this semester. But she said she and other students who graduated from high school this year have been accustomed to change and constant adjustments because of the pandemic.
Williams said she heard about ECSU through her father, U.S. Army Col. Kenneth Keith Williams, who was the keynote speaker for the ROTC commissioning ceremony at the university in December 2019.
In his address at the ceremony Kenneth Williams, who is from North Carolina, mentioned he had a daughter in high school and that he would be encouraging her to look into attending ECSU.
“He said that this campus felt like home when he visited,” Kennedi Williams said. “And ever since I have been here people have been so nice. Plus it is really affordable.”
Williams is majoring in psychology and plans to specialize in the treatment of post-traumatic stress — an interest she attributed to being part of a military family.
“Both of my parents have been to war,” Williams said.
Williams was active in sports in high school and plans to play volleyball and softball at ECSU. She said she hopes sports will be back to normal by spring semester.
Chancellor Dixon said she, too, is eager for the return of Viking sports because it’s an important part of the experience of being on the ECSU campus.
The chancellor said students and families have been very understanding of all the special procedures that are in place because of COVID-19. She noted that ECSU held four virtual town halls and has sent out 25 chancellor’s communiques since March 1.
The university has sought to be transparent and people have had opportunities to get their questions answered, Dixon said.
Jaylan Jones of Raleigh is a sophomore majoring in digital media. He plans to pursue a career in either acting or digital media.
Jones said he had wanted to attend a historically black college or university and has always liked the environment on the ECSU campus.
“It’s relaxing,” Jones said.
Jones said he believes the university has taken the necessary precautions to keep students safe.
“I think it’s going to go pretty well,” Jones said. “ECSU is going to protect us as much as possible.”
Eric McCoy of Charles County, Maryland, said he was attracted to ECSU because of its business degree program.
He also liked the people he met when he visited the campus.
“The people here are nice,” McCoy said. “They’re friendly. They don’t mind speaking to you and I like that.”
McCoy said he will be becoming more independent now that he’s living on campus. He said he looks forward to earning his degree and making the most of the opportunities that it opens up for him.
He plans to pursue a career as a fashion designer and own his own business.
Gary Brown, ECSU’s vice chancellor for student affairs, said the university has scheduled move-in times for students in the campus residence halls in order to prevent crowds from congregating.
Campus activities also have been redesigned.
Kevin Wade, associate vice chancellor for student affairs, explained that the welcome-to-campus cookout on Friday afternoon will feed students in shifts and will not feature a DJ.
Most programs and events this semester will be virtual, Wade added.