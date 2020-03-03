Some Elizabeth City State University students were required to show identification to vote in Tuesday’s primary under a little-known provision in election law — and some may have been incorrectly told they had to present a driver’s license instead of their student ID card.
Eyricka Johnson, a senior at ECSU and a leader in efforts to register students to vote and to promote voting among students, said she registered to vote in December 2017 using the ECSU housing address, 1704 Weeksville Road. Johnson said she voted in the 2018 mid-term election using that address.
Johnson said when she asked for her ballot Tuesday she was told she needed to show her driver’s license. She said she responded that she did not need to show her driver’s license in order to vote.
She said a poll worker told her that her voter registration was incomplete. But Johnson said she had filled out her registration card in all the required areas.
Johnson said she told the poll worker that her address was 1704 Weeksville Road and that she didn’t need to show her driver’s license. Eventually she was able to vote, she said.
But Johnson said she didn’t understand why she was told that she needed her driver’s license to vote.
Johnson said the lines were very slow and that some students had to leave in order to go to class.
About 30 ECSU students participated in a “march to the polls” event Tuesday, and nearly half of them were told their names weren’t in the Pasquotank Board of Elections system and they would have to show ID or fill out a provisional ballot, Johnson said.
Johnson said this was not the first year there had been issues with students’ names not being in the system when they went to vote.
Keith Rivers, a local civil rights activist who challenged state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, in the Democratic primary for the 5th District seat in the N.C. House, said Tuesday’s issues were’n new. He claimed they’re part of a pattern he has seen over the years in which university students are unnecessarily subjected to difficulties when casting their ballots.
Rivers said students should not have been required to cast provisional ballots.
“If you’re on the books that’s not a provisional ballot,” Rivers said.
Hunter and Rivers both spoke to students outside the K.E. White Center, the South Precinct polling place where students cast their ballots.
Hunter said he was concerned that experiences like Tuesday’s could discourage students from wanting to vote. He also said he had talked to officials in Raleigh about what the students should do.
“They just told me to let them do a provisional ballot,” Hunter said.
Some of the students said they understood that they could vote a provisional ballot but didn’t think they should be required to when they had done everything they had been asked to do during the registration process.
Kristonsia Beatty, 27, who is a senior at ECSU, said she has been registered to vote since she was 18 and her registration is up to date. She said she has never missed voting in two consecutive elections.
“I have my voter registration card in my possession,” Beatty said.
But Beatty said she was told that she needed to show ID because her name was flagged in the county’s registration book. She said she showed her student ID and was allowed to vote.
Melissa Stuckey, a professor of history at ECSU, said there is no reason students’ names should have been flagged in the county’s registration books. Stuckey said the university conducted a voter registration drive on campus this year.
and also educated students about voting rights.
Beatty said she had talked to Emma Tate, interim director of elections for Pasquotank County, and had been told that students living on campus and registered here were in the system with the university address as their address.
Beatty said she was told all she would need to do to vote was to say her name and confirm her address.
In order to be sure everything was OK with her registration Beatty talked to Tate in late January, she said.
Beatty said some students were told they could vote provisional ballots. She said one student in line right in front of her was told his student ID could not be accepted and he would have to present a driver’s license.
“He did a provisional ballot,” Beatty said.
If students were told that the student ID was not an acceptable form of identification, they were given incorrect information, elections officials said.
Tate said when asked about student ID cards Tuesday that the cards meet the requirements for voter identification.
“I have been told that student IDs if they have the correct information on them are an acceptable ID,” Tate said.
She later double-checked that with information from state elections officials and confirmed that a student ID is indeed an acceptable form of ID for voting.
Tate said that when people register to vote the only information that is required is their name, date of birth and address. They also have to check a box confirming they’re a U.S. citizen and sign the form.
But when a voter registration card is returned without a social security number and driver license number — even though that information is not mandatory for registration — workers at the polling place will ask for identification the first time that voters come to cast a ballot after registering or changing their address.
“That’s what flagged them as an ID-required voter,” Tate said.
Tate sent to the Daily Advance information from a fact sheet provided by the state elections office.
The fact sheet states: “Under the Help America Vote Act, individuals who have registered to vote and have not previously voted in an election and have not provided verifiable ID, must show one of the following types of ID to an election official the first time they present to vote. (GS § 163A-1144). As a first-time voter, if you cannot show one of the forms of acceptable ID, then you may still vote by casting a provisional ballot.”
Michelle Aydlett, chairwoman of the Pasquotank County Board of Elections, praised the work done by Pasquotank Board of Elections employees.
“Our employees are doing an awesome job in handling this election,” Aydlett said. “They are both in interim positions.”
Russ Haddad, ECSU’s director of community and economic engagement, said the university wants to work with local elections officials to resolve the issues so that something like Tuesday’s incident doesn’t happen again.
Tate said some students were required to vote a provisional ballot because they did not have an ID with them to show precinct officials. Voters who cast provisional ballots because they didn’t have ID have until the vote canvass, which is March 11, to present valid ID to elections officials to have the ballot counted, according to Tate.