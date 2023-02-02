...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO
5 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 5 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
University of North Carolina at Wilmington Provost James J. Winebrake (left) and Elizabeth City State University Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Farrah J. Ward sign a memorandum of agreement allowing ECSU students to enroll in classes in UNC-W's International Studies Department. According to ECSU, the classes help prepare students for study abroad opportunities.
Elizabeth City State University students will have even more opportunities to study abroad thanks to a new agreement between ECSU and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
ECSU officials announced this week that the campus has signed a memorandum of agreement with UNC-Wilmington that allows ECSU students to enroll in classes in UNC-W's International Studies Department. According to ECSU, the classes help prepare students for study abroad opportunities.
According to ECSU, 22 of its students have studied abroad since 2018 and a total of 57 have received their passports through ECSU. All of the students received scholarships ranging from $5,000 to $100,000 to pursue their studies abroad and the countries where they've studied include China, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Germany, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and Spain.
ECSU said it has increased international studies programming and study abroad opportunities for students over the past year, including offering new fellowships, scholarships and experiential learning activities. For example, eight ECSU students were recently named Gilman International Scholars and they'll be studying abroad this summer, a university spokeswoman said.
The new agreement with UNC-W is designed to "enhance these opportunities," ECSU said. University Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Farrah J. Ward said ECSU is "thrilled" to partner with UNC-W "to offer additional opportunities for our scholars to explore global education and expand our university’s study abroad collaborations."
"As part of Goal 1 — Academic Excellence — in ECSU’s Forging Our Future Strategic Plan, this new MOU (agreement) supports our efforts to provide our students with transformative in- and out-of-classroom experiences that are centered on student success," she said.
UNCW’s International Studies Department offers a major in international studies, including four thematic and five regional concentrations. More than a dozen courses are available each semester in both concentrations. The university’s Office of Global Partnerships and International Education offers than 1,000 education abroad programs in more than 50 countries.
UNC-W Provost James J. Winebrake said his campus was also "excited" about the opportunity to partner with ECSU.
“Through this collaborative process, students will be able to explore a wide range of study abroad courses, paired with excellent support from experienced and talented program leaders from both institutions," he said. "We look forward to seeing this partnership unfold as it works to increase students’ engagement with people and cultures around the globe.”