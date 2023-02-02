ECSU-UNC-W

University of North Carolina at Wilmington Provost James J. Winebrake (left) and Elizabeth City State University Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Farrah J. Ward sign a memorandum of agreement allowing ECSU students to enroll in classes in UNC-W's International Studies Department. According to ECSU, the classes help prepare students for study abroad opportunities.

 Photo courtesy ECSU

Elizabeth City State University students will have even more opportunities to study abroad thanks to a new agreement between ECSU and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

ECSU officials announced this week that the campus has signed a memorandum of agreement with UNC-Wilmington that allows ECSU students to enroll in classes in UNC-W's International Studies Department. According to ECSU, the classes help prepare students for study abroad opportunities.