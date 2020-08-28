Elizabeth City State University students say they are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and enable the ECSU campus to remain fully open.
As of Thursday, ECSU had reported a total of 11 confirmed cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease. Two are active cases among staff, six are active cases among students and three are students who have recovered after contracting the virus.
ECSU still has a relatively low case count. Some other University of North Carolina schools with higher case counts, including UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and East Carolina University, have already closed their campuses to undergraduates and shifted to remote classes.
ECSU spokesman Robert Kelly-Goss said Wednesday that the university has not set a specific number of cases that would trigger closing the campus.
But students, who just returned to campus earlier this month, for the most part seem not to be taking any chances.
Desiree Mills, a freshman from Raleigh majoring in elementary education, said ECSU faculty and staff are regularly reminding students to wear masks. She also said there is hand sanitizer available all over the campus.
“It’s effective so far,” Mills said of the safety measures being taken at ECSU to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the campus.
Her classes this semester are a combination of online and in-person, and some of the in-person classes are hybrid courses, meaning they also include some online instruction.
Mills said ECSU is doing a good job of keeping students informed, including updating them on developments at other campuses such as the closure of UNC-CH and NCSU because of the high numbers of cases there.
Although she’s saddened that many of the social gatherings she had looked forward to have to be held virtually, Mills said the steps are necessary to keep the campus open.
Mills said she assumes her share of responsibility for complying with health guidelines and believes most other students do as well.
“I don’t want the school to close,” Mills said. “I want to make sure that students stay safe and that they are making sure that they maintain their social distancing and keep their masks on when they’re with each other.”
Gregory Bassett, who is originally from Boston but now lives in Edenton, is a junior majoring in English. He said compliance with the mask requirement on campus has been excellent.
“The only time I see people not wearing masks is when they are outside and only by themselves,” Bassett said.
Social distancing guidelines also are being taken seriously, he said.
“I think people are definitely putting in the effort to keep their social distance,” Bassett said.
Bassett said he believes students are motivated by a wish to continue with in-person classes.
“I would say it’s a motivation for some faculty, too,” Bassett said. “I know a lot of people, especially in the English Department, don’t like the online classes and prefer to keep them open if they can.”
Bassett said he also prefers in-person instruction.
Students are finding ways to have a good time even though they aren’t able to have some of the traditional gatherings on campus, he said.
Kamel Teel, a freshman business major from Roper, was wearing a mask as he walked along a sidewalk on campus Wednesday afternoon. He did so even though no one else was nearby.
Teel said he generally doesn’t mind wearing a mask but added it can be uncomfortable wearing one outdoors on a hot day.
“It’s hot,” Teel said.
Teel said most people are maintaining social distance on campus, both in class and out.
For the most part students seem motivated to follow the guidelines in order to keep the campus open, he said.
But even with all the precautions being taken it’s difficult to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Teel said.
“So I’m kind of skeptical” regarding whether the university can make it through the semester without having to go to entirely remote classes, he said.
Faculty and administrators regularly remind students about the importance of precautions such as mask-wearing and social distancing, he said.
“They do that with everybody to keep everybody safe,” Teel said.
But even with all the emphasis on coronavirus precautions, Teel said, “some people don’t wash their hands.”
Teel said he believes it might not have been a good idea to bring students back to campus this quickly.
For those students who test positive for COVID-19, the university has set aside designated space on campus for them to remain in quarantine.