Elizabeth City State University will award a $1,000 housing grant to each student who lives on campus in the 2022-23 school year.
ECSU announced the housing grants earlier today, saying they are part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds allotted to higher education institutions through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress in 2020.
ECSU said it expects to award nearly $2 million in housing grants for the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters.
Chancellor Karrie Dixon noted the housing grants will make an already-affordable education at ECSU even more affordable.
“ECSU is the #1 most affordable four-year HBCU in the nation, and by offsetting the cost of housing, our students can focus on their studies," she said in a press release. "We want students to love where they live and learn, and when they graduate, venture into a world of possibilities with minimal debt."
The university plans to automatically apply the $1,000 grant to each student's account as part of its VikingPLUS program, which the university described as "a comprehensive set of ECSU initiatives to keep college accessible and affordable." The grant will not impact a student's financial aid eligibility, the university said.
The VikingPlus program also provides free credits, successful retention grants, an on-campus food pantry, and emergency student assistance funds, ECSU said.