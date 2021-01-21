Freshman Kiana Browne said she appreciates the health precautions Elizabeth City State University officials are taking as students return to campus this week amid a continuing rise in COVID-19 infections.
Browne, who is from Elizabeth City, was moving back into her campus dorm room on Wednesday along with friends — and fellow freshmen — Aaliyah Butts and Dasia Phillips.
ECSU delayed its campus move-in for the spring semester by a week to give more students time to quarantine after Christmas and to get a mandatory test for COVID-19.
“I think they’re doing a good job,” said Browne, a social work major, referring to campus officials. “I feel a lot more safe this semester.”
Butts and Phillips, who also are from Elizabeth City, said they agree with Browne that good precautions against COVID-19 are in place.
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Gary Brown said student move-in started Wednesday and will continue through Sunday. He said 730 students are expected on campus this semester.
“It’s right on target in terms of what we anticipated,” Brown said of student enrollment. “I think it’s a good sign for us.”
All students had to pass through a “clearance station” on campus before proceeding to their residence halls. At the station they had to present a test result, no older than three days, showing they had tested negative for COVID-19.
If they did not have a documented negative test result they were administered a rapid test and told to wait until they received their result before continuing on to a residence hall.
The university is offering COVID testing to commuter students Saturday and Sunday, Brown said.
Nakyra Spearman, a senior from Wilmington majoring in biology/pred-med, said she, too, feels good about how ECSU is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re actually doing way better than most (other colleges),” Spearman said. “They’re taking a lot of precautions that I would say a lot of other schools are not taking.”
Spearman said the university has been pro-active in providing thermometers and other COVID preparedness gear to students and setting aside dedicated quarantine space on campus.
She said she feels very safe and confident about being on the ECSU campus.
“Before I left (home) I was saying that I feel safer being here than I would being at home,” Spearman said.
COVID-19 cases in Pasquotank County have now surpassed 2,400 and the number of active cases on Wednesday totaled 259. In Albemarle Regional Health Services’ eight-county region, total cases have now surpassed 9,100 and the total number of active cases were 1,156.