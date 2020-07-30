Campus move-in at Elizabeth City State University this year will see a steady trickle of students over an entire week rather than a sudden rush on a single day.
That’s because students will begin returning to the ECSU campus Monday under a social distancing plan that limits how many students arrive at a given time and limits the time they have to move in.
Classes for the fall semester at ECSU begin Aug. 11.
Chancellor Karrie Dixon told the ECSU Board of Trustees Governance Committee during a virtual meeting Wednesday that campus move-in will be by appointment. Students will have a two-hour window in which to move into their room in a campus residence hall and will only be allowed to have two people accompanying them as they move in.
The arrangements are part of a plan to maintain social distancing on campus because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The threat of the virus in the spring shuttered the campus and forced classes online.
There will be other noticeable differences across the campus as students return for the start of the fall semester.
Masks or cloth face coverings will be required for students, staff and visitors to the campus, Dixon told the committee.
The campus dining hall will operate at 50 percent capacity in a manner similar to how restaurants are currently operating in the state. Additional outdoor and indoor areas will be available for students to use eating their meals.
The six-foot social distancing standard established by the Centers for Disease Control to slow the spread of the coronavirus will be in place across the campus.
Social distancing will be maintained in classrooms and other areas, and directional signs and distance markers will be posted to help students and others maintain a safe distance.
Because of the social distancing measures, the greatest danger of students contracting COVID-19 won’t be through campus activities, Dixon said. Instead, it will be through attendance at parties or other large gatherings off campus, she said.
The university will not prohibit students from attending off-campus events. Instead, ECSU’s student life staff and Student Government Association will, according to Dixon’s report to the committee, work to create a “culture of expectation” that urges students to observe the importance of taking responsibility for their own health and the health of those around them.
Plexi-glass barriers will be placed in some classrooms at the request of faculty.
Some classes will also be taught online. Dixon said the online classes will account for about 40 percent of courses offered at ECSU this semester.
Classrooms will have additional masks for people who forget to bring one.
Students will be expected to check their temperature each morning. Every student will be issued a kit that includes a thermometer and masks.
If a student tests positive for COVID-19 the student will either return to their home or quarantine on campus. Dixon explained that the university will discuss with parents whether they wish for the student to return home or quarantine on campus.
The campus will have quarantine space available.