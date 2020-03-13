Elizabeth City State University students will get an earlier and longer spring break because of the coronavirus threat.
They’ll also be taking a majority of their courses online when they return to campus.
ECSU announced Wednesday that spring break for students will begin on Tuesday instead of the week after next. Residence halls will close as originally scheduled on Saturday, March 21, at noon, and won’t reopen again until Sunday, March 29, at 8 a.m.
“We encourage students to take caution when traveling for spring break, especially if they are visiting areas that are in states of emergency due to the impact of the coronavirus,” ECSU said on its website. Students were urged to “continue to take preventive measures to protect” themselves.
When students return to campus, the majority of their classes starting Monday, March 30, will be online, the university said.
“ECSU will transition from in-person instruction to a system of alternative course delivery, where possible and practical,” the university said. “Remote instruction will begin Monday, March 30, and will remain that way for the foreseeable future.”
Sophomore Tramar Pettaway said he believes the caution around coronavirus is warranted.
“I think it’s easier and safer,” he said of ECSU’s plan to offer classes remotely. “I think it’s a smart thing to do.”
Pettaway said he’s well prepared for the change to online instruction.
“For the past semester I have been an online student so it’s not a big change for me,” he said.
One thing he still wants to find out about, though, is what will be done about his science lab. He acknowledged that the lab might be difficult to replicate through online delivery.
“But I think if everything is remote then that should be remote, too,” Pettaway said.
Campus officials said university leaders will determine which classes, such as those requiring labs, will continue to provide in-person instruction and require student attendance. The goal, they said, is to return to in-person instruction as quickly as is “reasonably possible.”
Pettaway said students are generally not worried about the change.
“I believe students will be relaxed about it,” he said. “It all depends on what the subject is. The most difficult subject (to study remotely) would be science.”
An elementary education major, Pettaway has also thought about what the experience will be like for instructors — and believes they are ready for the challenge.
However, Qu’Lisha Vaughan, a junior from Hertford County majoring in kinesiology, said she thinks some instructors may struggle with adapting their courses to online delivery.
“I don’t know how long that’s going to work,” she said.
Vaughan said she prefers attending class in-person to doing the work online.
“I like in-class,” Vaughan said. “I’m a hands-on person.”
ECSU also is canceling or postponing any outside events or gatherings of 100 or more people unless organizers receive authorization from the chancellor or the provost.
University-sponsored in-state travel to gatherings of 100 or more people will also suspended, as is all travel outside the state unless authorized by the chancellor or provost.
Decisions about holding events on campus in March will be made on a case-by-case basis. Any cancellations of events will be announced beforehand, the university said.
ECSU has set up a webpage on the virus and measures its taking in response. It can be visited at: https://www.ecsu.edu/current-students/student-affairs/health-services/coronavirus.html.
Students with questions were also asked to email stopcorona@ecsu.edu.
Staff Writer Reggie Ponder contributed to this report.