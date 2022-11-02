TODAY
ECSU Successfest
Elizabeth City State University radio station WRVS 89.9 continues its SuccessFest 2022 fall membership drive through Friday. To donate, text WRVS to 41444, visit www.ecsu.edu/wrvs, or call 855-899-9787 or 252-335-3985. Donate a vehicle by calling 855-277-2346.
One-stop voting
One-stop voting for the Tuesday General Election continues today, Friday and Saturday at the K.E. White Center in Pasquotank County and at county boards of election in the rest of the area. Check county board of elections websites for hours.
Computer programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host an Excel 1 class today and PowerPoint class Friday. Both programs are at 4 p.m.
Active adults
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a cooking demonstration and tasting at 10 a.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Currituck County High School in Barco today from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and one at Perquimans County High School Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
EC Morning Rotary
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at The Sandwich Market on Selden Street at 7:45 a.m. James M. DuBose Jr., Elizabeth City State University athletic director, will be the speaker.
COA Star Nights
College of The Albemarle will hold its second Star Nights event for 2022-23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at COA-Currituck at 107 College Way, Barco. COA Star Nights is an educational event featuring astronomy-themed activities for all ages.
First Friday ArtWalk
The First Friday ArtWalk, Elizabeth City's monthly showcase of local artists and musicians, will be held in the downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
First in Flight fest
The Elizabeth City Regional Airport will host its First in Flight Festival starting at 9 a.m. The event will host a visit by the Candy Bomber, free airplane rides, tours of the “Spirit of Freedom,” commemoration of the airport’s 50th anniversary, and a re-enactment of the Berlin Airlift’s Candy Drop.
Holly Days festival
The Camden Women’s Club’s Holly Days Festival of Gifts will be held at Camden Intermediate School Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 with an expired canned goods; $2 for students ages 6-18; and free for children younger than 5.
Church fundraiser
First Christian Church at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Cost is $8. For advance tickets, visit the church office or call 338-6506.
Glow Run in EC
The Villages of North Carolina will hold its inaugural Glow Run for Mental Health & Community Wellness Fair at College of The Albemarle, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, free for participants younger than 17. Register prior to the event. Money raised will support the local nonprofit, The Villages of North Carolina. Contact: Erin Crites at 252-548-6865 or at villagesofnc@gmail.com.
Decoys and Carvers
Museum of the Albemarle will open its new exhibit, “Working Birds: Decoys and Their Carvers,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Holiday Gift Shop
The Perquimans County Restoration Association is opening its Holiday Gift Shop on Saturdays in November. It also will be open on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MONDAY
Computer programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host the following computer programs: Facebook on Monday, Word 2 on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Excel 2 on Wednesday, Nov. 9. All programs at 4 p.m.
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Life on a Farm” program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult, Tuesday, Nov. 8. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9. Both programs are at 11 a.m.
TUESDAY
General Election
The 2022 General Election will be held in North Carolina. Polls open statewide at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.
Sure Stay Plus
A ribbon cutting and Business After Hours will be held for the Sure Stay Plus by Best Western at 848 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WEDENESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Northeastern High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a Swedish meatballs meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
UPCOMING
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Inter-County Ruritan Club Thursday, Nov. 10, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Veterans event
Leaders from the city of Elizabeth City and senior administrators from Elizabeth City State University, College of The Albemarle and Mid-Atlantic Christian University will honor veteran students and college employees as well as veterans in the community at Veterans Park at 222 N. Water St., Elizabeth City, Thursday, Nov. 10, at noon.
Veterans Day
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 in Elizabeth City will host a Veterans Day event, starting with a presentation of honors, at noon.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a fried chicken meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
All Wrapped Up
The EDGE Class at Berea Baptist Church will host its annual craft and vendor show Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Open Door Turkey Drop
The Open Door of Perquimans County will hold its annual Turkey Drop Thanksgiving Food Collection at Hertford United Methodist Church on Friday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donors can drop off frozen turkeys and Thanksgiving meal side items at the church located at 200 Dobbs St., Hertford.
Seeds of Success
Seeds of Success, the community organization that sponsors a number of youth initiatives in Perquimans County, will host a Thanksgiving Meal on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Arts, Crafts, Vendor Fair
White Oak Elementary School will host its Arts, Crafts and Vendor Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. Money raised from the show goes to benefit the Edenton-Chowan Schools.
Designers Workshop
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Designer Workshop for participants to create no-sew quilted Christmas ornaments Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Cost is $25 for Friends of the Museum members, $30 for non-members. Registration forms are available in the lobby of the museum and on its Facebook page and website. Contact: 252-331-4054.
Breakfast with Santa
The Ladies Auxiliary Club will host its fifth annual Breakfast With Santa at the post at American Legion Post 40 at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Besides breakfast, the event will feature professional photos with Santa. Tickets are $15 for children and $12 for adults. Contact: Amber Hardy at (252) 312-6154.
Volanda Watts meal
The Volanda Watts Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by Victory Praise & Worship Center will be held at the former National Guard Armory at 600 Westover St., Elizabeth City, Thursday, Nov. 24, at 11 a.m. The meal is free to anyone who attends.
Candlelight tours
Candlelight tours of the Whalehead mansion in Corolla will be held every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 25 to Dec. 17. Tours are from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and cost $20. To make a required reservation, call 252-453-9040.
Christmas Village
The 2nd Annual Historic Corolla Christmas Village will be held every Friday and Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. The event features holiday lights, food trucks, shopping opportunities.
Holiday Celebration
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. will host its Downtown Holiday Celebration and Grand Illumination Friday, Nov. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Activities will include turning on the downtown Christmas lights, a hayride/sleigh ride, free hot cocoa and visits with Santa Claus.
Hot Cocoa Crawl
Visit Elizabeth City will sponsor its 2nd annual Hot Cocoa Crawl from Friday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Jan. 15. More than 30 businesses and organizations will participate in the event which will feature offerings of traditional hot cocoa with a twist.
Photos with Santa
Port Discover will host a Pictures with Santa event at 611 East Main St., Elizabeth City, Friday, Nov. 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Small Business Saturday
Local businesses across the region will be taking part in Small Business Saturday, offering holiday sales and other activities, Saturday, Nov. 26. Hours in downtown Elizabeth City will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Turkey Trot
A 5K and one-mile Family Fun Run will start from Waterfront Park Saturday, Nov. 26, at 8 a.m.
Window decorating contest
Businesses in downtown Elizabeth City will be participating in the annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest from Friday, Nov. 26 to Saturday, Dec. 31.
Waterfront Market
A Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners' Wharf Park Friday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Camden tree lighting
Camden County will host its annual Tree Lighting ceremony on the county courthouse green Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m.
Edenton Sip and Shop
Destination Downtown Edenton will host its Sip and Shop event on South Broad Street on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. Businesses will offer extended hours for holiday shoppers to 8 p.m.
Gingerbread Workshop
Museum of the Albemarle will host its annual Gingerbread Workshop, Friday, Dec. 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants will make a gingerbread house from candies, cookies, cereals and other goodies. Cost is $25 for members of Friends of the Museum, $30 for non-members. Register at 252-335-4054.
HHI Grand Illumination
Historic Hertford will sponsor Hertford’s Grand Illumination Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. The event will include the turning on of the town's downtown Christmas lights.
Currituck tree lighting, parade
Currituck County's annual holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and 29th annual Holiday Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 2 at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension in Community Park in Barco. Children's games will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the tree lighting ceremony follows at 6:30 p.m. The parade, sponsored by the Currituck County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #89, begins at 7 p.m.
ArtWalk/Lighted Boat Parade
The Pasquotank River Yacht Club will host its Lighted Boat Parade on the Pasquotank River along the downtown waterfront Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. The boats will dock at Mariners’ Wharf after the boat parade for public judging. Awards will be presented to the top decorated boats. The parade will follow the monthly downtown First Friday ArtWalk from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Eureka Lodge
Eureka Lodge will hold a banquet to celebrate its 150th birthday Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett, an Honorable and Past Grand Master of Masons in North Carolina, will be the guest speaker.
Kick-Off to Christmas
Edenton's second annual Kick-Off to Christmas event will be held at Colonial Park Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Event will feature kids activities, food and winter express-themed trolley ride and boat flotilla.
Hertford Christmas Parade
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Hertford's annual Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. The parade begins at Perquimans County High School at 2 p.m. and will proceed downtown.
South Mills parade
The South Mills Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Christmas Parade on Main Street in South Mills, Saturday, Dec. 3 starting at 11 a.m.
EC Christmas Parade
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation's annual Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. The parade will begin on Westover Street, turn right onto Ehringhaus Street, proceed to Road Street and turn left, and then right onto Main Street. After passing downtown, the parade will turn right on Water Street and end after passing Waterfront Park.
Craft Fair and 5K
A Christmas Craft Fair and 5K run organized by the Dance Company of Hertford will be held at Perquimans High School on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event will feature artisan holiday crafts, food and kids activities. The 5K Rhythm Run kicks off at 9 a.m. Contact: 252-312-2595.
Museum open house
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Holiday Open House Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theme for the event will be a "Back to 1970s Christmas."
Candlelight Tour
The Edenton Historical Commission’s annual Candlelight Tour will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The tour will feature historic homes east of Broad Street in Edenton. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available. Advance tickets are $30 but increase $35 the weekend of the event. Contact: (252) 482-7800 or visit www.ehcnc.org.
PCAR Colonial Christmas
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Colonial Christmas event on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sinnett Trio at AoA
Arts of the Albemarle will host the Jae Sinnett Trio for a "Christmas Jazz" concert, Friday, Dec. 16, in the Maguire Theater. The time and cost were not available at presstime.
Breakfast with Santa
Historic Hertford will sponsor its “Breakfast with Santa“ event at 110 West Academy St., Hertford, on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be two sessions: from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children.
Community Orchestra
The Albemarle Community Orchestra will perform holiday concerts at the Historic Hertford Building Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.