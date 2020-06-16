Elizabeth City State University plans to use a $1 million COVID-19 grant stepping up community testing for coronavirus and on new drones capable of delivering critically needed emergency supplies across the region.
The $1 million grant to ECSU is one of six the N.C. Policy Collaboratory at UNC-Chapel Hill is awarding the University of North Carolina System’s six historically minority-serving institutions.
The UNC Board of Governors announced the grants during a meeting last week of the board’s Committee on Historically Minority-Serving Institutions. The committee was established in 2018 to support ECSU, Fayetteville State University, N.C. A&T State University, North Carolina Central University, UNC Pembroke, and Winston-Salem State University.
Darrell Allison, chair of the HMSI Committee, said the grants will be used to support research and activities that will help fight the spread of the virus.
“This is yet another opportunity for the UNC System to show the meaningful impact that our historically minority-serving institutions are making in their respective regions and communities they serve,” Allison said in a press release. “I am confident that this partnership and these programs will provide real-life solutions in the fight against COVID-19, today, and could be a model for how our state can more effectively confront tomorrow’s crises as well.”
ECSU plans focus on two approaches in the fight against COVID-19. It will serve as a regional site for COVID-19 testing. It also will serve as a hub for drone delivery, transporting personal protective equipment, or PPE, and critical medical supplies to the most vulnerable populations in the region.
ECSU’s delivery drones will be used to transport healthcare gear and coronavirus test samples to health clinics and, in the future, carry time-critical supplies such as blood and organs.
Kuldeep Rawat, dean of the ECSU’s School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology, said the drones the university plans to purchase can take off and land vertically, remain in the air up to 12 hours, and travel up to 600 miles. The drones also will be able to carry a payload of up to 30 pounds.
By comparison, the drones ECSU has now are electric-powered and have a maximum flight time of 45 minutes.
The drones start in cost around $95,000 and the university may buy as many as three, Rawat said.
Rawat said he is still shopping various vendors to find a drone with the capabilities ECSU needs. He said the drone package the university purchases will also include any needed software.
Rawat said the drones will be used in a rapid deployment system that will allow PPE and other emergency supplies to be delivered more quickly than through other methods. The new drones will fly up to 55 mph and be able to get in the air for a delivery within 15 minutes.
The drones also will be able to make more than one stop if several deliveries are required on a single flight, Rawat said.
In addition to their use in the COVID-19 project the drones will have educational value for ECSU students majoring in aviation science and emergency management, Rawat said.
“This will open doors for offering more courses in drone delivery,” Rawat said.
As part of its plan to step up COVID-19 testing, ECSU will offer testing at its STEM complex and through its mobile testing vehicle. Rawat said the testing will probably begin in early August. He said more information on how to get a COVID-19 test will be released later.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said the university is well suited to providing both the drone-delivery and expanded testing services.
“ECSU is proud to be a part of this important project and is prepared to provide the necessary assistance to fight COVID-19 in the region,” Dixon said in the press release. “Our faculty and staff have the expertise to accomplish this task and to help continue the fight against the coronavirus.”
Many of the 21 counties in ECSU’s service territory have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. In particular, Bertie, Halifax, and Northampton counties have experienced per-capita coronavirus rates higher than some urban areas. Bertie, for example, has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita among rural counties in the state.
Besides the drone delivery program and the stepped up testing, ECSU also plans to develop, in coordination with regional public health agencies, a public awareness campaign to increase awareness and adoption of good public health practices.