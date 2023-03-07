Elizabeth City State University has suspended new "affinity email groups" after one of the groups — focused on "Caucasian students" — drew backlash from several students.

Some students objected to the identity-based groups, and an online petition was even started that called for the removal of Associate Vice Chancellor Tiffany Hinton, the university's chief diversity officer, for her role in creating the groups. In public comments about the groups, some students described their formation as "divisive" and "degrading."