...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 10 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Increased Fire Danger This Afternoon and Evening...
Breezy conditions are expected this afternoon, with north to
northwest winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph and relative humidity
values dropping to 25 to 35 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels, will lead
to an increased fire danger risk this afternoon and evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Elizabeth City State University has suspended new "affinity email groups" after one of the groups — focused on "Caucasian students" — drew backlash from several students.
Some students objected to the identity-based groups, and an online petition was even started that called for the removal of Associate Vice Chancellor Tiffany Hinton, the university's chief diversity officer, for her role in creating the groups. In public comments about the groups, some students described their formation as "divisive" and "degrading."
In a statement, ECSU said the campus Office of Diversity and Inclusion had created "identity-based affinity groups for students at their request."
According to ECSU, the groups were developed to "create space, build community and promote a sense of belonging within the ECSU student body."
They were not, the university said, "intended to separate or marginalize any person or group."
But following the backlash, ECSU's statement indicated the groups had been suspended.
"Elizabeth City State University is committed to ensuring our environment is and remains an inclusive and welcoming campus for all students, faculty, staff and visitors," the university said.
"In response to our students, the university has suspended the use of identity-based affinity email groups so additional feedback can be collected to further support our diverse communities," the statement continued. "We look forward to continuing and broadening diversity, equity and inclusion conversations at ECSU."
In response to a request Monday for an interview with Hinton, a university spokeswoman stated Hinton was not available for an interview.
Hinton was named ECSU's assistant vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer on Sept. 12 to head what the university described as its "recently created" Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Her previous roles at the campus were assistant dean of student development and director of community standards.
In her role as chief diversity officer, ECSU said Hinton works with students, faculty and staff to address "potential barriers and institutional systems that may foster systemic inequalities." She also oversees campus processes for accommodating students with disabilities, the campus's Prevention Awareness and Cultural Education Center, and the Office of Title IX. Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.
“Elizabeth City State University has historically played a critical role in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in northeastern North Carolina, the state and the nation," Hinton said in a press release at the time of her appointment. "As we continue to forge our future, I look forward to working collaboratively with faculty, staff and students to champion DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) work and further our commitment to ensuring our campus is diverse and inclusive for all."