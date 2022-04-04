Elizabeth City State University has named an associate athletic director at Winston-Salem State University its new interim athletic director.
ECSU introduced James M. DuBose Jr. as interim athletic director at a morning press conference Monday. His first official day heading the ECSU Athletic Department is April 11, ECSU said.
“We are delighted to have Mr. DuBose join our Viking family,” Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said in a press release. “ECSU is committed to excellence; he will provide the passion and strategic vision needed to support our student athletes, build community partnerships, and continue to strengthen our athletic programs.”
As associate athletic director at Winston-Salem, DuBose assisted with day-to-day operations, external relations, fundraising and budget strategies, and scholarship portfolios, ECSU said.
DuBose also oversaw athletic training, cheerleading, facilities and events, football, gameday operations, marketing, sports information and strength and conditioning.
DuBose described his appointment as a "truly humbling honor."
"I am grateful to Chancellor Dixon for this opportunity to lead the best athletics department in the country,” DuBose said in the release. “I am committed to academic and athletic excellence, and together, we will ensure our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and the entire ECSU Viking family have an elite experience."
DuBose replaces George Bright, with whom the university parted ways on Thursday after four years at the helm of ECSU athletics.
According to ECSU, DuBose is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, as well as the National Association of Athletic Development Directors where he was named a recipient of a 2022 NAADD Diversity Initiative Program award.
While at Winston-Salem, DuBose earned the 2017 Weston Spirit Award from the Department of Athletics, as well as the 2017 Chancellor’s Award for Stewardship. He is a graduate of the 2018 Leadership Winston-Salem Class and serves on the Board of Directors for the Winston-Salem Police Foundation.
DuBose graduated from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University with a bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics. He earned his master’s degree in sport management and a graduate certificate in athletic administration from Southern New Hampshire University.
He is married to Teshuna Worrells DuBose and the couple have two sons, Jamond and Jameson.