When Elizabeth City State University professor Kuldeep Rawat heard people were working with 3D printers to help produce personal protective equipment, he figured the university could do its part to help.
Rawat, who also is the dean of science, aviation, health and technology at ECSU, talked with Dr. Kevin Kupietz, a professor in ECSU’s emergency management degree program, and they found specifications for face shields on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.
Then working with fellow ECSU professor Elton Stone, Rawat and his team used materials in the university’s 3D lab to produce a prototype face shield.
ECSU currently has six desktop Makerbot Replicator 3D printers capable of making face shields. Each shield, said Rawat, is designed to industry specifications and take a little more than three hours to print. They’re also cheap to produce, costing 25 cents each.
“The next step is, we can produce 180-200 shields a week,” he said. “We can produce them right here at ECSU.”
According to Rawat, the shield can be used by any front-line worker confronting COVID-19 on a daily basis. He hopes they’ll be used by others as well.
“We are working to help as many people as possible, such as staff in stores and pharmacies, or simply anywhere people may come into contact with one another,” he said.
Rawat says the face shields can improve protection from viruses that spread through the air by a person’s sneezing, for example. The shields can also extend the use of other equipment by offering additional protection.
Each face shield visor is manufactured using polylactic acid filament material and can be assembled in under a minute. The fastener for the back of each visor is a standard #33 non-latex rubber band. Most smaller rubber bands contain latex and may not be allowed at care-provider sites.
Each face shield can decontaminated for multiple uses. Disinfecting solutions that can be used include Isopropyl alcohol, ethanol, sodium hypochlorite and hydrogen peroxide. Plain soap and water also works.
Rawat said ECSU is also looking at the future of protective shields.
“Future enhancements will include integrating low-cost sensors and computing devices to transmit vital data to hand-held devices such as an iPhone,” he said. “This will basically convert the current face shield to a ‘smart’ face shield.”