Elizabeth City State University will celebrate 40 alumni for their outstanding achievements and leadership at the university's third biennial Forty Under Forty Awards luncheon on Saturday.
The event, which be held at the K.E. White Center at noon, will spotlight 40 "emerging" leaders who have made a significant impact in business, research, leadership, public service and philanthropic endeavors," ECSU said in a press release.
“ECSU produces incredible alumni who make important contributions in their communities and all phases of society around the world — as only Vikings can do,” said ECSU Director of Alumni Relations and Engagement Enoch Bond.
The 40 Under 40 awards were established in 2018 by ECSU’s Office of Alumni Relations and Engagement in recognition of the impact alumni make in the arts, entertainment, healthcare, sciences, education, law, business, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, public service, and government. Honorees are selected by a committee of their peers with support and assistance from university faculty and staff. Tickets to Saturday's event are $50 and available online at www.ecsu.edu/40under40/.
“We look forward to honoring their accomplishments, and our goal is to develop the next generation of ECSU advocates, donors, and ambassadors by inspiring our current students, and showing the world what Viking excellence looks like,” ECSU said.
This year's honorees for the Forty Under Forty Award and their year of graduation include:
• Gregory Ackles Jr., 2003
• Branden Germaine Anderson, 2003
• Sheba Starlette Andrews, 2003
• Gen. Irvin Barrett, 2003
• Karmen Lee Battle, 2011
• Jeffery Billups II, 2005
• Tanya Marie Blackshear-Arellano, 2003
• Andrew Robert Brumfield, 2013
• Garry Cameron, 2008
• Tony Lee Coley, 2012
• Javon Cordell Copeland, 2016
• Darrin Corbin, 2016
• Alesha J Covington, 2008
• Constance Fleming Davenport, 2006
• J'Vonn Davis, 2011
• Krystal Michele Harris, 2003
• Valerie Edwards Henderson, 2014
• Marcus Andre Hillard, 2004
• Marion Hudson, 2012
• Gerry N. Jackson Jr., 2008
• Brandon Dean Johnson, 2012
• Wade Javon Johnson, 2006
• Brandon Jones, 2011
• Aletea Joosten, 2004
• Courtnay Jordan, 2005
• Corey Kellam, 2013
• Julian M. Lee, 2009
• Brandi Nicole Matthews, 2009
• Jason A. Mitchell, 2002
• Micaela Morris, 2007
• Torrey B. Nowell, 2009
• Ronald Q. Nixon II: 2006
• James Donte Prayer, 2020
• Keith O. Richardson, 2003
• Malone Cortez Silver, 2012
• Rena Spellman, 2011
• Bryan Spence, 2009
• Quinnesha Staton, 2003
• Jessica D. Tabb-Jones, 2012
• Shante Nicole Trumpet, 2007