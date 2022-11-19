...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and
Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal
waters.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ECSU has received a $576,333 NASA grant to establish “a regional aerospace high-volume manufacturing educational and training hub” where students will be taught how to design and build drones and advanced air mobility vehicle parts “using high-volume manufacturing practices.”
Elizabeth City State University students will soon be learning not only how to fly drones but how to design and build them.
The university recently announced it had received a $576,333 NASA grant to establish “a regional aerospace high-volume manufacturing educational and training hub” where students will be taught how to design and build drones and advanced air mobility vehicle parts “using high-volume manufacturing practices.”
The three-year grant will fund ECSU’s new NASA Minority University Research and Education Program Aerospace and Advanced Manufacturing Education and Training Program.
ECSU said the new program will be part of the university’s Department of Aviation Science and Emergency Management and Department of Math, Computer Science, and Engineering Technology and housed within the School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology.
According to the school’s dean, Dr. Kuldeep S. Rawat, one of the program’s goals is to help meet the workforce needs of the region’s aerospace manufacturing industry.
“The NASA grant assists ECSU in expanding our Aviation and Technology Program’s ability to work on cutting-edge additive manufacturing research, as well as reach more students and supply more high qualified talent to this specialized, high demand field,” Rawat said.
Other goals include strengthening the university’s partnerships with high schools, small businesses, and workforce and economic development agencies, and stimulating more interest by students in aerospace manufacturing careers. The program also is designed to serve as an educational resource for area school districts and community colleges.
Working with Rawat on the program will be Dr. Akbar Eslami, a professor of technology, and Dr. Chandra Asthana, a visiting associate professor in aviation science and emergency management.
ECSU is one of four universities splitting a total of $3 million NASA is providing in grant funding to create an Aerospace High-Volume Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management Cooperative, the university said. Among other goals, the cooperative will help address the “future demand for expertise and techniques in high-volume aerospace manufacturing,” ECSU said.
Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said ECSU was “grateful” to NASA for its investment in the university’s MUREP Aerospace and Advanced Manufacturing Education and Training Program.
“This investment will increase the number of partnerships with primary through postsecondary education institutions locally and statewide, delivering new solutions and innovations to these critical STEM disciplines,” she said.