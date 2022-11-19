Drone manufacturing

ECSU has received a $576,333 NASA grant to establish “a regional aerospace high-volume manufacturing educational and training hub” where students will be taught how to design and build drones and advanced air mobility vehicle parts “using high-volume manufacturing practices.”

 Photo courtesy ECSU

Elizabeth City State University students will soon be learning not only how to fly drones but how to design and build them.

