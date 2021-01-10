Elizabeth City State University has pushed back the start of the spring semester by a week, apparently out of caution over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon announced the delay in an email to students Friday, saying students' move back into residence halls, which was supposed to start this Thursday, will now start Tuesday, Jan. 20, and that spring classes will now start Monday, Jan. 25.
Dixon didn't specifically attribute the delay to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she did refer to student safety.
"While we are looking forward to welcoming you back to campus, we continue to make adjustments and take the necessary precautions to continue to keep you safe and healthy," Dixon said. "With that in mind, we have decided to delay the start of the spring semester by a week."
Dixon said ECSU officials have already made a number of changes to the spring semester, and delaying the start of spring classes by a week "will result in further adjustments." Several she mentioned include no observed holidays during the semester and the scheduling of "monthly wellness days."
Under the new schedule, ECSU's last day of classes will be April 30 and final exams will be held May 3-7, Dixon said. Commencement will follow on May 8.
Dixon said the week's delay will affect when students can move back into resident halls. Resident advisers will now move in on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and students will begin moving in the following day. Students' move-in will continue daily through Jan. 24, she said. Students will receive an email between Monday and Wednesday notifying them of their move-in date and time, Dixon said.
University officials previously said pre-scheduled blocks of time will be scheduled for students as they were at the beginning of the fall semester. For COVID safety reasons, each student will be allowed two people to assist with their move-in.
University officials also said students will be required to have a negative COVID test before they can move in for the semester. If students do not have documentation that they tested negative for COVID at least three days prior to move-in, they will be tested the day they show up.
“Any positive test will result in the requirement for a student’s immediate quarantine off campus,” Gary Brown, ECSU’s vice chancellor for student affairs, told the ECSU Board of Trustees Dec. 15.
Dixon's email doesn't mention what, if anything, had changed to prompt the delay. Dixon told ECSU trustees last month that the university has developed a “culture of expectation” around COVID safety.
The university successfully managed the spread of COVID-19 throughout the fall semester, she said, adding that staff, faculty and students all did a great job of complying with mask-wearing and other health precautions.
“We successfully kept our residential students on campus the entire semester,” Dixon said. “Now we are ready for a safe return in January 2021.”
Between July 1 and Nov. 25, ECSU reported 63 confirmed student cases of COVID-19, and all those students have now recovered.
The university has also administered 1,070 COVID-19 tests, Brown said.
Dixon said students who have questions after receiving their move-in date and time should contact ECSU's Housing and Residence Life at ECSUHousing@ecsu.edu.