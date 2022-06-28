Elizabeth City State University is partnering with a flight school and a company building air traffic control infrastructure for drones to move North Carolina forward from “first in flight” to “next in flight.”
“We are really excited with this partnership with Piedmont Flight Training and AeroX,” ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said Tuesday.
A press release from ECSU notes Piedmont Flight Training will be ECSU’s affiliated flight school partner, training students at its Smith Reynolds Airport facility in Winston-Salem for the university’s new four-year online program in aviation science, which includes a pilot’s license.
PFT will offer flight education for students from Cabarrus, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Mecklenburg, Randolph, Rowan, Stanly, and Union counties.
AeroX is a nonprofit organization that was recently awarded $5 million by the N.C. General Assembly to build an unmanned aircraft systems traffic management system in Winston-Salem. ECSU students and faculty will help create the low-altitude air traffic control system.
As part of the partnership, AeroX will offer two paid summer internships to ECSU students in advanced air mobility.
Dixon said she is excited about opportunities to expand ECSU’s aviation degree program by building partnerships at locations across the state.
The initiative dovetails with the development of an online degree in aviation science at ECSU, according to Dixon. Students will be able to take courses online through ECSU while taking their flight hours in Winston-Salem.
That model allows ECSU to continue to grow the numbers of students in the aviation science program. Dixon stressed that online students will have access to the same great instruction that students now receive at the campus in Elizabeth City.
“I want to offer everyone an opportunity to earn a degree in aviation science that wants to,” Dixon said. “One thing I do not want to do is to cap our program.”
David Mounts, Piedmont Flight Training owner and a member of AeroX’s board of directors, said the low-altitude air traffic control infrastructure system is being built initially in Winston-Salem but the goal is to “build it for the whole state.”
Mounts said it has long been important to North Carolinians to be recognized as “first in flight.” The partnership is taking things a step further, he said.
“We want to be ‘next in flight,’” Mounts said.
Dixon agreed.
“We want to keep North Carolina as the leader in aviation for decades to come,” Dixon said.
Dixon said ECSU is excited that its drone pavilion on campus will be operational soon. The plan is for the facility, which at this time is the only one of its kind in the state. to be finished and in use by the end of July, she said.
The partnership between ECSU, PFT and AeroX builds on the notion that the advanced air mobility market — which will include self-driving “flying cars” or passenger drones and electric aircraft that can deliver goods without a pilot — is expected to be $1.5 trillion by 2040.
Dixon pointed out Tuesday that ECSU offers the only college degrees in aviation science and unmanned aircraft systems in North Carolina. ECSU’s aviation science program is certified by AABI, the Aviation Accreditation Board International, making it one of only 40 programs in the world to receive that accreditation.
Dixon said it means a lot to her that the new partnership will be centered in Winston-Salem, which is her hometown.
Mounts said he viewed it as “a serendipity” when he learned Dixon was originally from Winston-Salem.
Students paying for flight certifications in order to enter the aviation workforce can now enroll at ECSU to complete an aviation degree. Through the NC Promise Tuition Plan, in-state students pay only $500 a semester in tuition.
“AeroX is creating America’s first urban air mobility system that will attract companies and create technology jobs, while Piedmont Flight Training and ECSU are preparing students for aviation careers,” Mounts said. “Our partnership with ECSU will help us prepare our local workforce and expand access to high-potential job opportunities right here in our communities.”
Basil Yap, president of AeroX and appointee to NASA’s Aeronautics Research and Technology Roundtable, said the advancement in drone technology and expanded uses for drones represents “the biggest change in aviation since the jet engine.”
“Over the past five years, North Carolina has established itself as a leader in drones with the first routine drone delivery operations in the nation happening here in our state,” Yap said. “In addition, we conducted the first public air taxi — or flying car — demonstration in the nation.”
This collaboration between AeroX, ECSU, and Piedmont Flight Training ensures we are giving our communities the education and training to benefit from these advancements in aviation to help our state maintain its leadership role.”
The 10-year collaboration began earlier this month and can be renewed in 2032.
Piedmont Flight Training is one of North Carolina’s oldest flight schools, with more than three decades of training future pilots in Winston-Salem.
Yap is nationally recognized as an unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility leader, consultant, and engineer with over 15 years of experience in aviation. He served as UAS program manager for the N.C. Department of Transportation, where he helped build an award-winning program that enabled the first routine medical package delivery operations in the nation.
Mounts has extensive operations and financial management experience in the United States, Europe and Asia, and has lived and worked in all three regions. He previously served as commissioner of the Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem and is also a pilot.