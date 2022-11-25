...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
ECSU to help develop tech to aid in sex trafficking fight
Elizabeth City State University will be participating in a two-year project with Fayetteville State University and the Defense Alliance of North Carolina to develop technology designed to help law enforcement crack down on sex-trafficking crimes.
According to a press release, ECSU and its two partners received a $342,076 grant through the Criminal Investigations and Network Analysis Center led by George Mason University and funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Dr. Shyamal Das, an ECSU professor of homeland security and sociology, and Dr. Sambit Bhattacharya, a professor of computer science at FSU, will lead the project that, according to ECSU, will help law enforcement analyze data and trends in sex trafficking.
“The novel approach will combine my work as a social scientist with that of Dr. Bhattacharya, a computer scientist, as well as an industry expert and use cross model detection to hopefully curb this zero-tolerance industry that impacts the lives of families,” Das said in the release. “Our goal is to develop an architectural model for web-based technologies that can be used in the future. We hope to combine artificial intelligence and algorithms since a majority of sex trafficking exchanges begin online through internet exchanges and on the dark web.”
Das said the initiative will help law enforcement identify both the perpetrators and targets of sex trafficking.
“The potential social impact of this technology is great — it will save lives, especially young girls and boys who are often the targets of sex traffickers," Das said. "This could have a powerful influence on our society and shape future research that can be used to assist other agencies, such as Law Enforcement Training Center, border protection, immigration, and security, and solve other challenges that affect the health, safety and well-being of our communities."
According to the press release, more than 25 million people worldwide fall victim to sex trafficking. Nearly 20% of those people are sex trafficking victims while the other 80% are victims of forced labor, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Countering Human Trafficking.