Elizabeth City State University will hold its 170th commencement ceremony Saturday with a drive-up event for the Class of 2020 at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center.
Originally scheduled to take place in May, the commencement ceremony had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chancellor Karrie Dixon noted Saturday’s ceremony will be different from those ECSU has held to celebrate past graduates.
“When our graduates came to ECSU, it was a very different world from when they left campus last March, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dixon said in a press release. “These unprecedented times call for extraordinary measures such as our drive-through commencement.”
Beginning at 9 a.m., students will arrive at the Fine Arts Center. There they will be greeted by Dixon, Provost Farrah Ward, and Dr. Shelia Williams, chairwoman of the Department of Education, Psychology and Health.
In order to comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order limiting the size of gatherings, only 10 people will be allowed in the Fine Arts Center at one time. Masks also must be worn on campus at all times.
Graduates and their families will drive up to the Fine Arts Center’s main entrance. There, the graduate and two guests may get out of the car. The driver will remain in the vehicle, in line, until the graduate exits the building to be picked up.
The graduate and their guests will enter the Fine Arts Center and wait until the graduate’s name is called. Once the graduate’s name is called, he or she will walk across the stage and have their photo taken with the chancellor.
Graduates will then exit the stage and return to the lobby where they will receive a gift bag. The graduate and their guests will then return to their vehicle and leave the campus.
A commencement program and lapel pin will be mailed to graduates who cannot attend Saturday’s ceremony.
After the ceremony, graduates and their guests will find photo backdrops across campus. They are invited to stop at the various backdrops for graduate and family photos.
A commencement video with a message from Dixon will be produced and posted on the ECSU website, www.ecsu.edu, at a later date.
For graduates, friends and family not attending the ceremony, it will be live-streamed on You Tube.