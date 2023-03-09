Elizabeth City State University and the ECSU Foundation will honor six people tonight described as “trailblazers” and longtime supporters of the university during the annual Founders Day Scholarship Gala.
The 16th annual gala will be held at the K.E. White Center starting with a reception at 6 p.m. and program at 7 p.m. Tickets are $150.
Among the honorees are Eyualem Abebe, the Marshall A. Rausch Endowed Distinguished Professor and chair of the Department of Natural Sciences at ECSU.
Abebe, who joined the university faculty in 2006, is a “globally recognized nematologist who has earned numerous awards” during his 30-year career as educator, mentor and academic administrator, ECSU said. Neamatology is the study of nematodes, or roundworms, and their interaction with plants.
According to ECSU, Abebe has a “passion for student mentorship,” especially for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
Abebe is also a successful grant-seeker, securing more than $4 million in state and national grants. About a fourth of that funded went to helping mentor students with research initiatives, ECSU said.
Another honoree is no stranger to ECSU or Elizabeth City. Ulysses D. Bell, a 1965 graduate of ECSU, is a former vice chancellor for development at the university. He also is co-founder and board chairman of River City Community Development Corp.
According to ECSU, Bell began his career as chairman of the commercial training division at Nkumbi International College in Kabwe, Zambia. He also has served as southern regional director for the National Rural Center and was appointed a member of the White House Rural Task Force during President Jimmy Carter’s administration.
Besides his past role at ECSU, Bell also had held senior level positions at several historically Black colleges and universities, including North Carolina Central University, Bennett College, Stillman College, and served on the Board of Trustees at Lenoir Rhyne College.
Since 2009, Bell has led The Bell Group, Inc., a fundraising and marketing firm.
Another honoree, Saundra Sellers Copeland, is also an ECSU alumna and former university faculty member. A 1971 graduate, Copeland was an educator for 48 years, the last 17 at ECSU. She was an associate professor and former coordinator of the master of school administration program in ECSU’s Department of Education, Psychology and Health before retiring in August 2019.
In 2012-13, Sellars Copeland was the first runner-up for the University of North Carolina Board of Governors’ Teacher of the Year Award for ECSU. She also was elected ECSU National Alumni Association Ms. Alumni for 2021-22.
Sellars Copeland also has been honored for her work with children and families by organizations like the NAACP and the Portsmouth Pan-Hellenic Council. She also has established two scholarship funds.
Former Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education member Virginia Lawrence Houston will also be honored at Saturday’s gala. Prior to her nine-year tenure on the local school board, Houston had a more-than-four-decade career in public education, working in school districts in Florida, Alabama, Indiana, Georgia and North Carolina.
Houston began her career in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools as a teacher at Sheep-Harney Elementary. In 1994, she was appointed an instructional specialist.
During her career at ECPPS, Houston was selected ECPPS Math Education Teacher of the Year and Regional Teacher for North Carolina. She remains active in a number of civic and community organizations in the region, ECSU said.
Tony E. Lassiter, another ECSU graduate, is also being honored. Lassiter, who graduated in 1986, worked with the N.C. Department of Corrections as both a corrections officer and certified general instructor. He later served as facilitator for the South Atlantic Family Resource Center and as a dropout prevention program coordinator at Mary E. Phillips High School.
A member of the ECSU National Alumni Association, Lassiter served as second vice president for four years and southeast region director. He also served several roles with the Raleigh Durham Wake Alumni Chapter, including president, vice president and student recruitment chair.
Lassiter is perhaps best known for establishing the 1891 Club in 2002 to raise funds for student scholarships and for coming up with the slogan, “Viking Pride, Viking Pride, Viking Pride,” in 2004.
Also being honored is Bob Steinburg, a former state senator from Edenton. Steinburg, who now works as a lobbyist for the Wolfestein firm in Raleigh, served three terms in the N.C. House and two terms in the state Senate.
During the 2021-22 session of the Legislature, Steinburg was chairman of both the Appropriations on General Government and Information Technology Committee and Senate State and Local Committee. He also served on the Senate Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety Committee, Commerce and Insurance Committee, Senate Judiciary Committee, Pensions and Retirement and Aging Committee and Agriculture, Energy, and Environment Committee.
Steinberg sponsored more than 20 bills and advocated for prison reform during his decade in the Legislature.