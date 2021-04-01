Elizabeth City State University will host a series of on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students, staff and faculty members over the next two weeks before holding similar clinics across the region.
The university said in a press release Thursday that it is partnering with OptumServe to provide the on-campus clinics at the K.E. White Center Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 7 p.m., and again from April 13-15. Students, staff and faculty can register for one of the clinics by filling out a form at https://myoptumserve.com/covid19 or by calling 877-505-6723, option 7.
Earlier this month, the UNC System announced that campuses will receive 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses. According to Gov. Roy Cooper, students became eligible for the vaccines on March 31 and all adults will be eligible beginning April 7.
While students are encouraged to receive the vaccine, getting one is not a requirement, ECSU said. Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon did remind students, however, that getting vaccinated can ensure COVID-19 doesn't again disrupt campus operations.
“Receiving this vaccine is so important to our entire community to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and we want to encourage everyone to get their shot,” she said. “Vaccinations will help us send students home safely in May and return to normal operations in the fall. We are encouraging everyone to do their part to help end the pandemic and give students the opportunity to have a complete college experience.”
Campus officials have said the university has done a good job controlling spread of the coronavirus during the spring semester. As of March 29, only 31 student and two staff cases have been reported, none of which are current.
During the second phase of ECSU's COVID-19 vaccine distribution, it plans to host clinics across its 21-county service territory. Dates for the clinics will be announced the week prior to the start date. ECSU is also planning to launch a mobile clinic to visit communities in the 21 counties.
Besides OptumServe, ECSU will be partnering with the community networking organization Sunshine Station, Inc. to set up the community clinics. ECSU is also partnering with the NAACP and the disaster relief and resource organization Day One Relief.
“Thank you to our community partners for their assistance in making our vaccine clinics possible,” Dixon said.
More information about the upcoming clinics can be found at ecsu.edu/vaccine.