Elizabeth City State University will host one of 13 regional public hearings state legislative committees are planning to hold across the state before drawing North Carolina's new congressional and legislative election maps.
The hearing at ECSU will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. A hearing at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem is scheduled for the same day at 4 p.m.
The committees' first hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Caldwell County.
"By the conclusion of the process, a public hearing will have occurred in each of the state's current congressional districts," according to a news release from Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, co-chairman of the Senate's redistricting committee.
"Members of the public may share their opinions on redistricting matters in person at the hearings," according to the release. "They may also submit their comments online at any time on the legislature's website."
Each hearing will use the same rules for prospective speakers.
"Members of the public may sign up to speak on-site at each hearing beginning one hour prior to start time," according to Hise's release. "Members of the public may also sign up online to speak. The online sign-up portal will close four hours prior to start time."
The number of scheduled hearings has grown since lawmakers released an initial proposal on Aug. 18. At that time, redistricting leaders expected to hold 10 statewide hearings.
Candidates are scheduled to start filing for congressional and legislative elections on Dec. 6. Comments from an earlier joint redistricting committee meeting suggested that lawmakers needed to finish maps at least three weeks before that date. The State Board of Elections needs the time to prepare for the candidate filing period.
The other public hearings closest to the Elizabeth City area will be held at Nash Community College on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m. and at Pitt Community College on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m.