Thanks to a $10,000 grant, Elizabeth City State University plans to launch an academy for female high school students interested in aviation named for the first African American woman to hold a pilot license.
ECSU announced the creation of the Bessie Coleman Aviator Academy during a press release this week. Besides being the first African American woman to hold a pilot's license in the U.S., Coleman (1892-1926) was also the first Native American to hold a pilot's license. She earned her license from the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale on June 15, 1921.
The academy, which is being funded by a grant from the American Association of University Women, is being spearheaded by ECSU’s Department of Education. Dr. Aresta L. Johnson, E.V. Wilkins endowed professor, the university hopes to launch the academy in July 2022.
“This project is aimed at recruiting high school females from the 21 counties in northeastern North Carolina and offer them the opportunity to participate in the intensive summer residential experience,” Johnson said.
The program will provide 21 female students hands-on experience in flight simulation, feature interactive panel conversations with representatives of national aviation organizations, aviation program tours and more.
The program is specifically designed to “remedy barriers of access” to aviation sciences for young women from rural areas, Johnson said.
“High school female students are often unaware of the possibilities available to them in the collegiate setting as it relates to careers in the STEM field, particularly aviation,” she said.
According to Johnson, the one-week residential program will begin with a first-day orientation which will give instructors an assessment of each student’s abilities. That will be followed by a series of seminars, including an interactive one featuring female aviation professionals. Participants will also spend time in ECSU’s flight simulator lab.
According to ECSU, the demand for both military and commercial pilots is at an all-time high. Boeing in fact predicts 6,000 civilian pilots a year will need to be hired for the next 20 years, and military needs will push that number over 8,000. Both women and minorities will be in demand for those jobs, ECSU said.
ECSU recently announced a partnership with United Airlines Aviate pilot recruitment program. United plans to hire and train new pilots and says 50 percent of its hiring goal includes women and people of color.