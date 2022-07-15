Elizabeth City State University’s already low-cost tuition will be even lower next fall for certain students who enroll by early next month.
The university announced this week it’s offering a free, one-time $1,000 scholarship to new transfer, military, military-affiliated, and readmitted students who stopped their studies for at least one semester regardless of grade-point average.
Students must apply for admission and submit all their official transcripts by Aug. 5 to receive the $1,000 grant for the 2022-23 school year that starts next month, ECSU said.
Through the NC Promise Program, ECSU already offers low-cost tuition — $500 per semester to in-state residential undergraduates and $2,500 per semester to out-of-state residential undergraduates.
“ECSU is the #1 most affordable four-year HBCU (historically black college or university) in the nation, and we’re combining our housing grant with this tuition grant so our new transfer, military, and readmitted scholars can graduate with little-to-no student debt,” Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said in the release. “Many families were impacted by COVID, so students will be able to set aside their worries about cost, become part of our Viking family, and dream about their future.”
In addition to the tuition scholarship, ECSU also announced this spring it’s awarding a $1,000 housing grant for the 2022-23 year to every student who lives on campus. Neither the $1,000 scholarship or the housing grant will affect a student’s eligibility for financial aid, the university said.