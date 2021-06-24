Elizabeth City State University students returning for classes in the fall won't have to pay to rent their books — another benefit ECSU is offering students to relieve some of the financial stress of getting a college education.
ECSU announced Thursday it will provide free book rental credit to all degree-seeking students in
“We recognize that relieving financial burdened gives students more flexibility to concentrate on what’s important: their academic work,” said Lisa McClinton, vice chancellor for business and finance.
The book rental credit is valued at $360 per semester, said McClinton. In addition, students who received free book rental credit as an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine will receive an additional $360 voucher for the fall semester. The voucher can be used to purchase any items sold in the campus bookstore, she said.
The free book rental credit is a part of ECSU’s VikingPlus program, an ongoing initiative campus officials say is designed to help students get a higher education without spending all their time focused on how they'll afford one.
“ECSU is working tirelessly to provide access to an affordable quality education and to give our students every opportunity to succeed,” said Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “All of the VikingPlus initiatives are incredible opportunities to make significant impacts and reduce student debt.”
One popular VikingPlus initiative this past spring erased nearly $300,000 in ECSU student debt. Another initiative makes the first six credits of summer school free. More than 400 ECSU students have received free tuition credits totaling $837,095 this summer.
ECSU also said students who live on campus this fall will receive $1,500 toward the cost of their housing and meal plan. ECSU expects to award a total of $1.5 million in meal and housing grants to the 1,023 students projected to live on campus this fall.
ECSU said it awarded more than $2.1 million in emergency grants to support students during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are awarded on an ongoing basis, and do not impact a student's eligibility for financial aid, ECSU said.
The university also offers grants of between $150 and $4,000 to students who withdrew temporarily and re-enrolled at a later date. ECSU said it has provided more than $50,000 since the launch of the program last year, and expects to award additional grants this summer.