If you plan to attend any homecoming events at Elizabeth City State University later this month, prepare to show either your vaccination card or proof you've recently been tested for COVID-19.
ECSU announced COVID protocols for its Homecoming 2021-Reunited! on Friday it said are designed to reduce the opportunity for COVID-19 to spread during the weeklong celebration. Events start with the coronation of Mr. and Miss ECSU on Sunday, Oct. 17, and culminate with ECSU’s home game against Chowan University at Roebuck Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23.
“Amid the excitement, we remain vigilant as we are still in a pandemic and must exercise caution and implement protocols for the safety and well-being of the ECSU community,” Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said in a press release.
While other previously announced events are scheduled to go on as planned, ECSU said it is canceling this year's Homecoming Parade, emphasizing it will help reduce crowds from gathering unsafely.
ECSU also said that all guests on the campus will be required to show proof they've been vaccinated as well as a state- or university-issued ID. Those who haven't been vaccinated must provide proof they've had a negative COVID-19 test at least 72 hours prior to the event they plan to attend.
The negative test requirement also applies to Homecoming celebrants younger than 12 who are not currently eligible for vaccination, ECSU said. Those younger than 12 will also be required to wear a facemask at all times while they're on campus, the university said.
In addition to requiring proof of vaccination and COVID-19 testing, ECSU also plans to limit capacity at all indoor facilities, including enclosed tents, to 85 percent occupancy.
The university is also encouraging those planning to attend Homecoming events that require tickets to purchase them in advance. ECSU said limited ticket sales will take place at the door of events to ensure as much contact-less entry as possible.
The COVID-19 protocols apply to all alumni and guests who attend any campus events open to the public, ECSU said. That includes the Vikings football game against Chowan University, any tailgating before the game and the alumni block party.