Elizabeth City State University will start fall classes earlier than scheduled and follow an academic calendar designed to complete the semester before a potential uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The Aug. 11 starting date for fall classes is one week earlier than originally planned, ECSU officials said Tuesday as they announced the campus's new academic calendar for 2020-21.
Along with elimination of the campus' traditional fall break and two fall holidays — Labor Day and Veterans Day — from the calendar, ECSU said it hopes to end the fall semester before Thanksgiving.
Because public health experts are warning of a potential uptick of COVID-19 during flu season, the goal is to complete the fall semester before the coronavirus could affect campus operations, Chancellor Karrie Dixon said in the press release.
“I have to thank our campus community for its patience and resilience as we all navigate these challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “The ECSU administration has continued to respond to guidance received by the UNC System and ... Gov. Roy Cooper related to instruction, social distancing, mass gatherings, and now on reopening our campus.”
As part of the new calendar, students will have an extended winter break before they return to campus in January for the spring semester. For employees, the university will observe Labor Day on Dec. 23 and Veterans Day on Dec. 28.
ECSU also will be taking a number of measures to ensure student and staff safety as the campus reopens.
“We will be increasing cleaning and sanitizing of campus facilities, offering additional courses online, and adjusting operations to practice social distancing,” Dixon said. “We also are continuing to work on other details related to fall semester, including faculty and staff return to work, residence hall move-in dates, and athletic and back-to-school events.”
ECSU said it will continue to provide updates as schedules are finalized. It urged students, staff and faculty to visit the campus's coronavirus webpage at https://www.ecsu.edu/coronavirus/coronavirusupdates.html .