A trustee at Elizabeth City State University has been named an at-large delegate for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at the 2020 National Democratic Convention scheduled for Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Wilkins is the former chairman of the Martin County Democratic Party. The 2020 Democratic Convention marks his fifth National Democratic Convention as delegate.
At-large delegates are selected from a statewide pool and offer another way for Democrats to participate in the national convention in addition to selection by county and state organizations. At-large delegates must pledge their support to a presidential candidate.
Wilkins and his wife, Brenda, are the owners of several local businesses, including Wilkins Insurance Agency in Williamston and FaithWorks, Home Health Care, Inc.
Besides being an ECSU trustee, Kennis Wilkins also serves as a member of the diversity committee for Pitt Community College.