Elizabeth City State University trustees, looking to boost fundraising for the university, plan to explore the idea of restructuring both the ECSU National Alumni Association and ECSU Foundation to give trustees more oversight of both entities.
The issue was a central topic at trustees’ virtual retreat on Wednesday and originated from a presentation by North Carolina A&T University Chancellor Harold Martin and NC A&T Board of Trustees Chairwoman Venessa Harrison on ways the Greensboro-based campus has ramped up fundraising in recent years.
Martin noted that annual fundraising at NC A&T has tripled and that what the university now considers a big donation has shifted from $5,000 to $100,000.
The current capital campaign at NC A&T has a goal of $85 million but is expected to raise $175 million by the time it ends next month. Martin said annual giving has grown from $6 million to $18 million and the percentage of alumni giving has increased from 4 percent 10 years ago to 11 percent now.
Martin acknowledged that big structural changes helped make NC A&T’s fundraising efforts more effective. Those changes include trustees taking on more ownership, he said, of fundraising and becoming more directly involved than ever before. NC A&T trustees now have an “advancement committee” that monitors fundraising activity, he explained.
Martin said he realized shortly after arriving at NC A&T a dozen years ago that the campus’s fundraising efforts weren’t very strong. Foundation, booster clubs and the alumni association were not working together and were “under-realizing their ability to raise money for the university,” he said.
To enhance its fundraising, NC A&T hired a new advancement officer to build an advancement team, and added staff to assist with fundraising, he said. NC A&T also restructured its alumni group, folding all alumni activities into the university’s Office of Alumni Relations, and shifted the NC A&T Foundation into a real estate foundation,
Trustee oversight of fundraising has prevented “associated entities” from becoming dysfunctional over time — keeping them effective on behalf of the university, Martin said. The A&T Board of Trustees eventually disbanded the board of directors for its alumni association. As a result, all associated entities today are very successful raising money for the university, he said.
ECSU Trustee Harold Barnes said he wanted to be clear that he doesn’t favor “eliminating” anything.
“What we’re trying to do is to optimize the processes of fundraising and aiding the stakeholders of the university,” Barnes said.
Board of Trustees Chairwoman Jan King Robinson said she agreed, and likes the term “re-envisioning” instead.
Robinson emphasized trustees are only beginning consideration of structural changes to how the ECSU National Alumni Association and ECSU Foundation would operate. She said trustees could make a recommendation but any actual change would be made by the chancellor.
Chancellor Karrie Dixon noted that Martin and the A&T Board of Trustees spent some time before recommending any changes. She also noted ECSU trustees would have to be willing to take on additional work if they are looking to coordinate the fundraising work for the university.
Robinson noted that the decisions made by NC A&T came “after extensive review.”
“The changes they made have obviously worked well for them,” Robinson said in response to a question from The Daily Advance. “Our (Board of Trustees’) ultimate goal is to continue to see how we can maximize our working together for the good of the university.”
Robinson asked whether trustees should set aside additional time to discuss their role in fundraising. All trustees participating in the retreat said they would like to move forward discussing the idea and to include leaders of both the National Alumni Association and Foundation Board in the discussions.
Trustee Paul Tine said that while the university has talked about ways to work together, “I don’t think we have looked at what is the best strategic structure to meet our goals.”
Tine said it’s entirely reasonable to ask whether organizations are meeting expectations and to communicate what the trustees’ expectations are.
Vice Chancellor Anita Walton, who heads university advancement at ECSU, said she looks forward to working closely with trustees as the restructuring discussion moves forward.