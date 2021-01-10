Elizabeth City State University trustees recently renewed their commitment to all members contributing financially to the university annually and to increasing the amount members give.
During last month’s meeting of trustees’ Committee on Finance, Audit and University Advancement, Chairman Andy Culpepper noted the board previously recommended that all trustees give at least $3,000 a year to ECSU. Culpepper called for increasing that amount to $3,500 in the coming year.
Although the committee did not take formal action on Culpepper’s proposal, it did reach a consensus to work toward trustees continuing to give at a 100 percent rate and for each trustee to give more annually.
Trustees initially expressed concern about the rate of member giving when Anita Walton, vice chancellor for university advancement, reported that at the midpoint in the current fiscal year only half the board’s membership had given to the university and the amount they had contributed was $2,723.
But Walton noted that based on the calendar year — rather than the fiscal year — all trustees contributed money to the university in 2020.
Trustees board Chairwoman Jan King Robinson said she wanted to keep the board focused on 100-percent participation.
“I think it’s really important that we turn that light on ourselves,” she said.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon agreed, telling trustees that when the university reaches out to potential donors they ask how much the board is giving to ECSU and whether all board members are giving.
“They want to invest in places where they know the people who are leading the organization are investing,” Dixon said.
Walton noted that 76 percent of the members of the ECSU Foundation Board have given to the university so far this fiscal year, and their gifts have totaled $4,082.
The university had raised $372,582 as of Dec. 11, compared to $499,569 as of Dec. 11, 2019.
While acknowledging “the numbers do not lie,” Walton encouraged trustees not to worry too much about fundraising progress right now because the figures do not include money that has been committed but not yet received.
“What you see here are dollars in the bank,” Walton said.
She noted that means there are gifts and commitments that are not reflected in the total, including a $50,000 endowment from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.; $50,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation; and $50,000 from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
Perhaps most strikingly, the 2020 number does not include the $15 million gift announced last month by Mackenzie Scott as part of a massive giving campaign by the author and philanthropist.
There are also about $75,000 in verbal agreements that have not been finalized, Walton said. If the three $50,000 commitments were included and also the $75,000 in verbal agreements, the total would be about $597,000, she said.
And the Scott donation, which is the largest ever to ECSU by a single donor, had not been announced at the time of Walton’s presentation to the committee, so it also is not part of the Dec. 11, 2020, figure.
The total number of donors this fiscal year is up considerably from the same point last year, with 710 donors compared to 627 at the same time last year.
Last fiscal year the total number of donors to ECSU was 1,495. The university wanted to increase that donor base and is moving in the right direction so far, Walton said.
The number of alumni donors at the mid-year point has risen from 309 to 417.
But while more alumni are giving, total giving by that group was down to $106,087 compared to $196,653 at the same time last year.
Walton said she wanted to provide some perspective on alumni giving.
“We had some very large gifts last year from alumni that may or may not be repeated this year,” Walton said. About $125,000 of the $196,000 came from six alumni, she said.
The number of individual donors, 246, is down slightly from last year’s 254 donors. But those individuals gave a total of $68,877, compared to the $55,723 given last year
The number of corporations who’ve given to the university is 14 so far, down from 29 last year. Corporate giving last year was $114,142. Currently it’s $28,240.
Twelve foundations have donated to the university, up from eight last year. Foundation giving, meanwhile, is up significantly. It’s currently at $136,386, compared with $17,145 at the same time last year.