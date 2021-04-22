The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development will meet virtually today at 9 a.m. To access the meeting remotely, visit https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will meet virtually Friday at 10 a.m. to consider awarding an honorary degree. Join the meeting on Zoom at https://ecsu.zoom.us/j/93340686910.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session on the enterprise fund for the city’s 2021-22 budget at City Hall Monday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet Monday at 6 p.m. Livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The deadline to submit a question for the April 26 meeting is 2 p.m. that day.
Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet at the ARHS office at 711 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Tuesday at 7 p.m. Participants may attend the meeting in person or via Zoom. Contact: 252-338-4405.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session at the Camden Public Library Thursday, April 29, at 2 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a final work session on the city’s 2021-22 budget at City Hall Monday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.