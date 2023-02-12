...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
U.S. Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., speaks before officials unveiled ECSU's new aircraft branding that includes a new logo and a tribute to the historic Tuskegee Airman, inside the ECSU hangar at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport, Friday morning.
Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon speaks before officials unveiled ECSU's new aircraft branding that includes a new logo and a tribute to the historic Tuskegee Airman, inside the ECSU hangar at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport, Friday morning.
Elizabeth City State University unveiled its new aircraft logo, which includes a tribute to the historic Tuskegee Airman, during a ceremony in the ECSU hangar at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport, Friday morning.
Warren Gonsalves, president of the Heart of Carolina Chapter of Tuskegee Airman Inc., speaks before officials unveiled ECSU's new aircraft branding that includes a new logo and a tribute to the historic Tuskegee Airman, inside the ECSU hangar at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport, Friday morning.
Kevin Kupietz, chair of the Department of Aviation and Emergency Management, speaks before officials unveiled ECSU's new aircraft branding that includes a new logo and a tribute to the historic Tuskegee Airman, inside the ECSU hangar at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport, Friday morning.
Several years ago, Kevin Kupietz and Orestes Gooden were talking about Elizabeth City State University's growing aviation science program when they both hit on the idea that it would be great if ECSU's aircraft had their own distinctive branding.
Kupietz, chair of the Department of Aviation and Emergency Management, and Gooden, an aviation professor, shared their idea with ECSU officials. Alyn Goodson, ECSU's chief and staff and vice chancellor for operations, suggested that the rebranding also recognize the Tuskegee Airmen.
The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of about 1,000 African American military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II. They got their name from the Tuskegee Institute (now Tuskegee University), located near Tuskegee, Alabama, where they were educated. The group included Andrew Healon "Salt" Williams, an Elizabeth City resident who died in 2010 at age 89 after a long career as an educator.
On Friday, ECSU unveiled new branding for its aircraft fleet that includes both a new ECSU aviation logo and recognition of the historic Tuskegee Airmen. The logo features a white aircraft soaring across a gray shield striped in blue. A blue stripe also crosses the top left corner of the shield. Underneath the shield are the words "Aviation" in blue, and underneath that, in a thinner font, the university's name. Running vertically on the tail of each plane is a red block containing the words in white script: "Honoring Tuskegee Airmen."
Warren Gonsalves, president of the Heart of Carolina Chapter of Tuskegee Airman Inc., was among those attending Friday's unveiling ceremony. He said when he was growing up, the Tuskegee Airmen were his heroes. He pointed out that after the Black aviators served in World War II, they were allowed to pursue careers as airline pilots. But they served their communities in other ways and become leaders in a wide range of fields, he said.
Gonsalves encouraged ECSU aviation students who attended Friday's ceremony to pursue their dreams and become those who inspire the next generation.
Also attending Friday's ceremony was David L. Terrell, who wore a red jacket representative of the Raleigh-based Heart of Carolina Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.
Terrell, who worked in transportation and logistics for the Air Force before retiring in 2005 after 40 years and 27 days, said he didn't really learn about the Tuskegee Airmen until he was in the Air Force.
"When I was in high school it wasn't in the textbooks," Terrell said.
Terrell said Tuskegee Airmen Inc. has 54 chapters across the United States and overseas. The group's mission is to educate people about the Tuskegee Airmen "and to keep the legacy alive."
He said the organization encourages young people to consider careers in aviation or in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Members make presentations at schools and provide opportunities for students to use flight simulators.
U.S Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., a Greene County resident who represents the state's 1st Congressional District, also attended Friday's ceremony. He told aviation students in attendance that they are now able to soar because of those, like the Tuskegee airman, who came before them.
Davis said the story of the Tuskegee Airmen is a great American story. He said he's also proud of the accomplishments of ECSU, Chancellor Karrie Dixon and the university's students. Significantly, Davis' first invited guest to this week's State of the Union address was ECSU aviation science student Aleathia Hudson.
Davis said he will continue to work for ECSU and its students, and assured them that the best is still to come.
"I see it as my charge to continue to share this program and its accomplishments throughout eastern North Carolina and encouraging students in eastern North Carolina to look at the opportunities that are available by coming to Elizabeth City State University," Davis said. "Ultimately this is about cultivating a workforce so that we can grow our economy here in eastern North Carolina."
In a later interview, Davis noted that aviation excellence and progress in unmanned aerial systems and other aviation-related technologies are critical to national security.
"This is essential for us," Davis said. "As a member of the Armed Services Committee and as a 1994 graduate of the Air Force Academy, that is important to me."
Davis said he appreciates the contribution that Elizabeth City makes to national security by hosting both Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City and ECSU.
Kuldeep Rawat, dean of ECSU's School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology, said Friday's unveiling of the aviation science program's rebranding marks only the first phase of the effort.
In her remarks, Dixon said aviation is ECSU's signature program. As the state's only four-year degree program in aviation science, the program is supported by state funding, federal grants and additional funding awarded in response to initiative by the faculty, she pointed out.