RALEIGH — Elizabeth City State University and Wake Tech Community College broke ground this week on a new 106-acre technology center that’s designed to expand aviation programs in the state.
The facility, known as Eastern Wake 4.0, will house integrated teaching labs for multiple university campuses, allowing students to work more easily together on state-of-the art projects, ECSU said in a press release.
The labs will support unmanned aircraft system operations and repair, biopharmaceutical technology, intelligent automation, robotics, smart manufacturing, and microelectronics programs, ECSU said.
The Wake Tech-ECSU partnership will also offer a UAS program focused on public safety, described by ECSU as one of the fastest-growing fields to use drone technology.
“Our collaboration with Wake Tech provides students with opportunities to explore advanced careers in drone medical delivery, disaster response, critical infrastructure monitoring and homeland security,” ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said.
Dixon also noted that the partnership with Wake Tech provides a “seamless transfer” for its students to ECSU’s aviation and emergency management programs, both of which she noted “are in high demand” fields.
The Eastern Wake 4.0 site, which will be located along the I-87/U.S. Highway 64 corridor, is projected to open in fall 2023. Its proximity to both East Wake High School and Knightdale High School is expected to increase opportunities for high school students to be dually enrolled, ECSU said.
Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, dean of the ECSU School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology, said the Eastern Wake 4.0 facility and the faculty at both ECSU and Wake Tech will “be instrumental in providing UAS training, workforce development, and conducting applied research to effectively serve the citizens of our state.”
According to the press release, the Eastern Wake 4.0 facility will feature teaching labs. It also will feature a “reality-based” simulation center for the Basic Law Enforcement Training curriculum that includes a driver training track and a 4D “immersive training village.” The facility will also be the new home of Wake Tech’s EMS program and a new UAS program.
North Carolina is already home to several large UAS companies such as Precision Hawk and SenseFly. Eastern Wake 4.0 is a reference to the “fourth industrial revolution” that includes the Internet of Things and the networking of machines and technology such as 5G, big data, cloud computing and smart manufacturing, ECSU said.