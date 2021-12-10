A regional accrediting body has reaffirmed Elizabeth City State University's accreditation for another decade.
ECSU announced earlier this week that the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges reaffirmed the university's accreditation through 2031 during its annual meeting. Chancellor Karrie Dixon was also elected to serve a three-year term on the accrediting body's Board of Trustees during the meeting.
"This means ECSU meets the commission’s standards and core values that include integrity, peer review/self-regulation, student learning, continuous quality improvement, accountability, and transparency," ECSU said in a press release, commenting on SACSCOC's reaffirmation decision.
According to the accrediting body's website, the purpose of accreditation is to ensure that colleges and universities meet an acceptable common set of standards for quality and integrity. SACSCOC, the accrediting agency for colleges and universities in 11 southern states, including North Carolina, and Latin America, determines whether an educational institution is meeting those standards.
Accreditation is important because it indicates to a wide variety of people — everyone from potential students and their parents to state lawmakers, donors and the U.S. Department of Education — that a college or university is meeting a common set of standards and delivering on its higher education mission. Accreditation — and reaffirmation of accreditation every 10 years — is critical for universities and colleges that receive state and federal funding.
Besides determining whether a college or university’s mission is “appropriate to higher education,” SACSCOC reviewers determine if the school has the resources, programs and services to accomplish that mission. They also look at whether a school’s educational objectives are consistent with its mission and degree programs, and how successful a school is “assessing its achievement of objectives and demonstrating improvements.”
Dixon said in the press release that SACSCOC's reaffirmation of ECSU's accreditation for another 10 years demonstrates the university's "continuing commitment to academic excellence, transparency, and integrity."
“Meeting SACSCOC’s standards signifies we offer quality resources, services and academic programs to our students," she said. "The high standards and community culture on our campus make that possible.”
Dixon thanked ECSU Provost Farrah Ward and Dr. Dorothy Kersha-Aerga, who served as director of ECSU's SACSCOC reaffirmation effort, and other staff members who helped, calling it "truly a team effort."
Gloria Payne, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs, advised the ECSU Board of Trustees in June that a SACSCOC reaffirmation committee performed an on-site review of ECSU over four days in March. The review, performed virtually because of the pandemic, found ECSU in compliance with all standards, she said.
The reaffirmation panel did make three recommendations on strengthening the university’s Quality Enhancement Plan, or QEP, which is focused on career readiness, Payne said.
The panel said ECSU should demonstrate it had completed its hiring for implementing the QEP, show how the plan's components and "constituent roles" were aligned, and demonstrate it had developed "a comprehensive assessment plan" for the QEP that "aligned with the plan's stated goals and student learning outcomes." ECSU submitted a list of steps it was taking to comply with the committee's recommendations.
Dixon said she was looking forward to her three-year term on the SACSCOC trustee board, helping the accrediting body review policies and standards, and respond to federal mandates.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues to further the quality, access, and the effectiveness of all our institutions, especially in the areas of student achievement and completion,” she said. “As we develop and review the measures overseeing our institutions, we will also protect institutional autonomy as each campus understands how to best serve its students.”