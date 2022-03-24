Only 40 aviation science programs in the world have been accredited by the Aviation Accreditation Board International and now Elizabeth City State University’s is one them.

ECSU announced Thursday that its bachelor of science in aviation science degree program has been accredited by the Alabama-based AABI, the only professional, specialized accrediting body approved by the Council on Higher Education to accredit aviation professional programs in the U.S. and world.

“A heartfelt ‘thank you’ goes out to all the faculty in the aviation science program who made this certification possible,” ECSU Provost Farrah Ward said in a press release.

“Dr. Kuldeep Rawat provides inspiring leadership for our program, and Robin Mangham was instrumental in leading the AABI review.”

Rawat is dean of ECSU’s School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology.

ECSU said the accreditation will help the university form new partnerships with employers. The university said it has established partnerships in recent years with United Airlines, the U.S. Air Force, the First Flight Society, NC Department of Transportation, U.S. Coast Guard, Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International, Golden LEAF Foundation, among others.