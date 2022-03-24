...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
The Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including
the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie,
Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford,
Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Western Currituck. In
Virginia, Chesapeake, Gloucester, Greensville,
Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Mathews, Newport
News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Southampton, Suffolk,
Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach, and York.
* Until 10 PM EDT this evening
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations. Flooding may also occur in urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and isolated thunderstorms are ongoing across much of
south central and southeastern Virginia, with additional
showers and thunderstorms expected into this evening. Most of
the region has already received 1 to 3 inches of rainfall,
with localized amounts in excess of 4 inches. Additional
rainfall amounts through this evening will average one inch or
less, but locally higher amounts will be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Only 40 aviation science programs in the world have been accredited by the Aviation Accreditation Board International and now Elizabeth City State University’s is one them.
ECSU announced Thursday that its bachelor of science in aviation science degree program has been accredited by the Alabama-based AABI, the only professional, specialized accrediting body approved by the Council on Higher Education to accredit aviation professional programs in the U.S. and world.
“A heartfelt ‘thank you’ goes out to all the faculty in the aviation science program who made this certification possible,” ECSU Provost Farrah Ward said in a press release.
“Dr. Kuldeep Rawat provides inspiring leadership for our program, and Robin Mangham was instrumental in leading the AABI review.”
Rawat is dean of ECSU’s School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology.
ECSU said the accreditation will help the university form new partnerships with employers. The university said it has established partnerships in recent years with United Airlines, the U.S. Air Force, the First Flight Society, NC Department of Transportation, U.S. Coast Guard, Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International, Golden LEAF Foundation, among others.